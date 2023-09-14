Fidelity Bank has announced job vacancies for Nigerian graduates to be recruited into the organisation

The job openings are available to recent graduates who lack experience but meet the minimum qualifications

Fidelity Bank is one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions and recently completed the acquisition of Union Bank subsidiary in UK

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fidelity Bank has begun recruitment for its Trainee Programme for fresh graduates to join its workforce across Nigeria.

The bank announced this in a statement published on its website and obtained by Legit.

Fidelity Bank is recruiting new staff Photo credit: Fidelity

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the Graduate Trainee Programme promises opportunities for budding professionals looking to kickstart their careers in the financial sector.

The bank's statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Qualification: Minimum of Second-Class Lower Degree from an accredited University or Upper Credit for HND holders. Applicants must have completed NYSC and have their discharge certificate in hand.

"Our Graduate Trainee Programme is aimed at attracting young talented individuals to meet our growing workforce needs within the business.

"It offers opportunity to groom and nurture the graduate trainees for business continuity thereby creating a pool of highly capable future ready leaders that will drive and achieve the Bank’s strategic objectives in the short and long term.

"Are you a goal-driven, enthusiastic, and motivated individual looking to kickstart your career in a top financial institution? Do you have what it takes to learn, grow, develop and assist us in achieving our Vision to be number one in every market we serve and for every branded product we offer? Then you are perfect for us."

For more information and to submit your CV, use this link.

Fidelity Bank buys Union Bank UK, targets 5 more banks

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit,ng revealed that Fidelity Bank has finally completed the acquisition of Union Bank UK, a subsidiary of the Union Bank of Nigeria

The acquisition worth over N8 billion was officially announced in a corporate notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Also, Fidelity Bank revealed that it has obtained approval from he Bank of England's Prudential Regulatory Authority has approved for the change of control of Union Bank UK.

Source: Legit.ng