Access Bank is again recruiting graduates into one of its divisions and has set minimum requirements

The latest job vacancy is for graduates with little or no experience but are passionate about working in the banking sector.

The bank hopes to attract the sharpest minds into its organisation as it continues to compete for market share

One of Nigeria's biggest banks, Access Bank, is again accepting job applications from graduates for its Entry Level Program(ELP).

The bank, in a statement published on its website, noted that the vacancies are for its Retail Sales, Products, and Retail Operations division, as well as in the ERG (Enterprise Resource Group), CIBD (Corporate and Investment Banking Division), and CBD (Commercial Banking Division).

Herbert Wigwe is the Group Managing Director

The new announcement is coming just a few weeks after Access Bank announced similar opportunities for graduates.

New door of opportunities for graduates at Access Bank

The message posted by Access Bank reads:

Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking sector? Do you want to pursue your passion as a career? Are you prepared to assist us on our mission to establish a top-tier financial institution? You are perfect for our Entry Level Program.

Your career path with us begins with an intensive training program at the School of Banking Excellence, offering you an opportunity to train with other highly qualified candidates.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all hiring decisions are made after conducting a competitive assessment based on business needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications. We are gender and diversity-focused, and we encourage females and those who are physically challenged to apply.

You are to select ONE from the following programs and apply. Note that you are only to apply to a program that you are eligible for.

Access Bank job requirements

According to Access Bank, interested candidates must not be older than 26 years as of the date of application.

While candidates with higher qualifications such as MSc, ICAN, and LLB should not be above 28 years of age as of the application date.

Also, there must be a minimum of a 2nd Class Upper (2:1) degree and candidates must also have completed NYSC.

The bank also added:

"Applications must be completed online and should not be duplicated. Duplicate applications will be deemed invalid. Please review and ensure accuracy and completeness of all information provided on your application form before you submit.

False information given during the application process or afterward will result in automatic disqualification.

Access Bank does not demand payment from applicants. Application is free.

Access Bank does not assign agents to assist applicants in processing applications in this category. Only successful candidates at each stage of the exercise will be contacted."

For candidates interested the application window closes Friday, September 15, 2023.

To apply click here

