The NERC has instructed electricity distribution companies to establish and operate customer care centers

The move to open customer care centers is in response to complaints from a growing number of customers

There are there are 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) servicing Nigerians across the country

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has mandated electricity distribution companies (Discos) to establish consumer engagement platforms.

The Discos are expected to set up the platform within the next three months, beginning from September 1, 2023.

The directive was contained in a document from NERC, with order number: NERC/2023/006, and titled, ‘Order on deployment of customer engagement platforms’ Punch reports.

The document reads:

"This order shall take effect from September 1, 2023 and shall remain in force until amended or revoked by subsequent orders issued by the NERC.”

“The call centre will also provide an additional avenue for monitoring Discos’ service quality and delivery to their customers.

"The findings of preliminary investigations conducted revealed that some Discos were yet to deploy call centres and those that had deployed call centres had done so with infrastructure/specifications that failed to meet the requirements of the commission."

The Discos expects to bear the cost of deploying customer engagement platforms, while NERC said it will monitor the order’s implementation to ensure Discos comply.

"All Discos are expected to have full-featured customer engagement platforms that integrate seamlessly with the system deployed by the commission.”

NERC increase prepaid meter cost

Meanwhile, the NERC approved an increase in the prices of prepaid electricity meters to N81,975.16k, instead of the previous price of N58,661.69k.

Similarly, the price of a three-phase meter was increased to N143,836.10k from N109,684.36k.

Despite unreliable power supply, the Nigerian govt says exporting electricity to Benin, Niger strategic

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that Nigeria has continued to sell electricity to neighbouring countries despite many Nigerian homes not having access to power.

Recently, Nigeria's electricity generation collapsed to 3,876MW, its lowest level in months and has remained below 5,000mw when the country needs over 28,000mw.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria has a total of 8, 310,408 registered active electricity customers.

