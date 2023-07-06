Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria are not giving up on their proposed 40% tariff hike

The DisCos will meet with the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) next week to push for the electricity tariff hike approval

The discussion will also encompass strategies for DisCos to enhance their revenue

Electricity consumers are yet to breathe a sigh of relief as new information indicates that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) are still in pursuit of the Federal Government's approval to increase tariffs.

In the last few weeks, there have been speculations of a 40% tariff hike by the DisCos, who claimed to have made over 40% losses due to escalating petrol prices, fluctuating exchange rates, and other economic conditions.

Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria are not giving up on their proposed 40% tariff hike. Photo credit - EKEDC, VTPass

Some DisCos had backed down on the proposed tariff increase, revealing that the power sector's regulatory agency, National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was yet to give approval.

The proposed tariff surge had sparked an outcry by Nigerians, who were already suffering the higher petrol prices, hike in food prices, and surge in transport fares, sparked by the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

DisCos to meet with NERC over tariff hike

According to reports by The Nation, the DisCos are scheduled to convene with NERC in Abuja next week.

Although senior officials from two DisCos confirmed the upcoming meeting, they refrained from disclosing the agenda.

However, it has been gathered that the primary focus of the discussion will revolve around the proposed increase in tariffs.

Reliable information suggests that the NERC has set up a meeting involving all 11 DisCos along with other vital stakeholders in the electricity supply chain.

The discussion will also encompass strategies for the DisCos to enhance their revenue, particularly in light of a substantial 40 percent loss, as well as their challenges in meeting performance targets.

NERC to meet other power sector stakeholders

According to sources, the scheduled meeting is set to take place from Monday to Friday.

In addition, the NERC has arranged meetings with key power institutions including the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Generating Companies (GenCos).

NERC has planned to conduct meetings on Monday and Tuesday, involving Managing Directors and senior management representatives from DisCos, GenCos, and TCN.

Subsequently, on Wednesday and Thursday, the focus will shift towards engaging with significant electricity consumers, companies, suppliers, and service providers, including gas suppliers, among other participants.

Nigerians Fear DisCos May Secretly Implement Increase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that some Nigerians speculate that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) might subtly implement the proposed 40% electricity tariff hike.

Widespread criticisms and protests had followed the planned tariff hike as many consumers argued that the timing was very inappropriate, given current economic realities.

The hike which was expected to commence on July 1 was later suspended by some DisCos on account of NERC not yet giving the officially nod.

Even though the planned tariff hike seems to have been suspended, some consumers fear it may still be secretly carried out.

