The NCC has released a guideline to Telcom subscribers in the country on how to stop unsolicited messages, calls

This is as the commission sent a note of warning to companies apps illegally obtaining Nigerians' phone numbers

The commission warned that it will arrest and prosecute companies involved in the act for commercial activities

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has released guidelines to help telecommunication subscribers block unwanted messages and calls from telemarketers.

The commission also announced ongoing efforts to crackdown on telemarketers illegally accessing the phone numbers of Nigerians for their commercial activities and gains.

Umar Danbatta is the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC Photo credit: NCC

This was disclosed in a public notice signed by Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman obtained by Legit.ng.

NCC to prosecute telemarketers

In the notice, the commission warned that no service provider or telemarketer is authorised to access, harvest, or utilise subscriber data without the express consent of the consumer.

NCC message reads:

"The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to the criminal activities of telemarketers who illegally access the telephone numbers of telecom subscribers for their commercial activities and gains.

“These telemarketers also falsely claim that they obtain telecom consumers’ phone numbers from the Nigerian Communications Commission. Otherwise, they claim that the Commission gave them access to the numbers through the Subscriber ldentity Module (SIM) Registration Database. These claims are not true.

“The Commission fully abides by the principles and rules guiding the protection of privacy as a right of all consumers and users of telecommunications services.

"Therefore, no service provider or telemarketer is authorized to invade, harvest, or use subscriber data in any form or guise without the express approval of the consumer, except otherwise provided by law."

NCC further stressed that the rights of telecom subscriber data is enshrined in the constitution.

“The protection of the data of telecom subscribers by the Commission is guaranteed in Section 35 (1) of the Consumer Code of Practice Regulations, 2007; Section 9 (1) of the Nigerian Communications (Registration of Communications Subscribers) Regulations, 2022; and Section 4.2 (a) &< (b) of the NCC’s Internet Code of Practice.

“Therefore, any telemarketer involved in harvesting telecom subscribers’ phone numbers and other personal details through dishonest means and using such for commercial purposes without regulatory approval is hereby strongly warned to desist from this illegal act, as anyone found guilty shall be arrested and prosecuted in keeping with the law.”

How to block unwanted calls and message

NCC also provided a guide to Nigerians on how to block unwanted messages and calls.

"Telecom consumers are reminded to activate the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) Short Code introduced by the NCC to manage their subscription to Value Added Services with the option to stop unsolicited text messages and other telemarketing offers. This can be done by sending 'STOP' to 2442 Short Code for FULL DND.

Telecom consumers, who observe such illegal activities by telemarketers, are also encouraged to report such cases to the Commission by calling the NCC Toll-Free Number 622 for necessary enforcement actions"

