CBN Issues New Directives, Orders Access, GTB, Zenith Other Banks To Demand Social Media Handles of Customers
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is continuing its push to ensure financial institutions are not havens for criminals
- In its latest move, the CBN has asked banks and other financial institutions to demand social media handles of customers
- CBN hopes the move will enhance its fight against money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has made it compulsory for financial institutions, including commercial banks, to collect and verify customers' social media handles as part of their Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.
The new directive applies to both individuals' and legal entities' customers as captured in CBN's Customer Due Diligence Regulations for 2023, obtained by Legit.ng.
The CBN hopes that the social media handles will help financial institutions' efforts to enhance the accuracy and depth of customer identification.
Part of the CBN directive reads:
"FIs shall identify their customer (whether permanent or occasional, and whether natural or legal persons or legal arrangements)"
Here is a list of what banks will demand from individual customers
- Legal name and any other names used (such as maiden name)
- Permanent address (full physical address)
- Residential address (where the customer can be located)
- Telephone number, e-mail address, and social media handle
- Date and place of birth
- Bank Verification Number (BVN)
- Tax Identification Number (TIN)
- Nationality
- Occupation, public position held, and name of employer
For Legal entities which are companies, firms CBN wants banks to demand the following.
- Name of institution
- Mailing address
- E-mail and social media address
- Phone numbers
- Registration number
- Registered address
- Business address
- Valid identification, such as tax identification number
- Nature and purpose of business or activities
- Certified true copy of documentary evidence confirming legal existence, such as a certificate of incorporation
- Certified true copy of memorandum and articles of association or other similar documents
- Certified true copy of the list of directors and shareholders or similar documents
- Board resolution to open the account
- Identification of those who have authority to operate the account.
