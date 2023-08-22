The Nigerian Exchange Limited has released a list of companies that were fined for submitting their audited financial statements late

The companies, which include Presco Plc, and Caverton Offshore, were forced to pay over N87 million for the delay

There are currently 155 publicly listed companies on the Nigerian exchange trading with a combined market value in trillions

The Nigerian Exchange Limited has imposed a penalty of N87.3 million on 24 companies listed on the stock market.

The companies were fined for filing their 2022 audited financial statements after the regulatory due date.

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) applied the sanctions in accordance with the Rules for filing of accounts and treatment of default filing.

There are 157 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Photo credit: Bloomberg

What the law says

Companies listed on NGX are required to adhere to high disclosure standards which are prescribed in Appendix 111 of the Listing Rules

Financial information, which is periodic disclosure and on-going material events disclosure, is meant to be released to NGX in a timely manner to enable it to efficiently maintain an orderly market.

Breakdown of the companies and how much fine

Presco Plc: N15.4 million

Ardova: N11.4 million

Universal Insurance Plc: N7.7 million

Unity Bank Plc: N6.4 million

FBN Holdings Plc: N6.3 million

Conoil Plc: N5.4 million

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: N3.9 million

Fidelity Bank Plc: N2.7 million

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc: N1.4 million

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc: N1.4 million

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: N1.4 million

Champion Breweries Plc: N1.6 million

Daar Communications Plc: N1.7 million

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: N1.8 million

Wema Bank Plc: N1.9 million

Access Holdings Plc: N2 million

Jaiz Bank Plc: N600,000

Juli Plc: N120,000

Industrial Medical & Gases Nigeria Plc: N1.2 million

Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc: N1.3 million

Notore Chemical Industries Plc: N500,000

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: N4.8 million

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated: N3.2 million

John Holt Plc: N3.2 million

