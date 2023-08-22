NBS report shows that Borno State topped the petrol pricing list at N657.27 per litre for the month of July

Consumers paid an average retail price of N600.35 for petrol across different parts of the country

The North Central zone paid the highest average price for automotive diesel compared to other regions

In several states in Nigeria, the price of fuel at the pump has been arbitrarily raised above the official post-subsidy levels.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had hinted that there will be changes in the pump price of fuel in the country.

The marketers urged President Bola Tinubu to progressively ease the withdrawal of subsidies on petrol, given the inability of importers to obtain US dollars and the effects this was having on businesses

Borno tops list for highest fuel prices

According to National Bureau of Statistics' recent report titled, "Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch" for July 2023, Borno State topped the pricing list at N657.27 per litre, surpassing the post-subsidy adjusted official price of N600.35 per litre for that region by 9.5%.

While Abia State came in second with N643.15, Gombe State came in third with N642.22, overshooting the adjusted prices by 6.9%,

Consumers paid an average retail price of N600.35 for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) in July, which is a 215.95% increase over the amount reported in July 2022 (N190.01).

Diesel price increases in July

According to the NBS report on Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Pricing Watch for July 2023, Niger State topped the pricing chart at N892.50 per litre, an increase of 12.34% from N794.48.

Enugu State came in third with N872.73, Abia State came in second with N890.63, and both states saw increases of 12.1% and 9.85% respectively.

According to the NBS report, Edo, Kwara, and Benue states had the lowest retail prices for petrol at N530.00, N535.44, and N537.00, respectively.

The lowest retail prices for diesel were found in the states of Bayelsa, Anambra/Buckhi, and Ondo, at N683.20, N700.00, and N701.58, respectively.

While this was going on, the average price of Premium Motor Spirit, or PMS, increased year over year, or YoY, by 215.95% to N600.35 in July 2023 from N190.01 in the same month of 2022.

This occurs at the same time that the average retail price of automotive petrol oil (diesel) grew year over year, or YoY, by 2.60% to N794.48 per litre in July 2023 from N774.38 per litre in July 2022.

In July 2023, the retail price of a litre of petrol climbed by 9.99% from June 2023's N545.83 to N600.35, while the price of a litre of diesel dropped by 2.62% from June 2023's N815.83 to N794.48 in July 2023.

The North-East zone had the highest price for PMS, which was N630.13, while the North-Central zone had the lowest price, which was N551.58 according to the zonal representation of the average price of PMS.

When compared to other zones, the North Central zone has the highest average price for automotive petrol oil (diesel) at N863.10, while the South West zone has the lowest price at N759.45.

