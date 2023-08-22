Reports say the Central Bank of Nigeria barred top bank officials and CEOs from leaving Nigeria between August 5 and 15, 2023

The bank CEOs and MDs allegedly traded in illicit Forex and caused FX scarcity leading to a surge in the dollar against the naira

The report revealed that the bank CEOs allocated huge Forex to families, friends, and cronies

According to reports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) barred bank CEOs and top officials of commercial banks in Nigeria from leaving the country between August 5 and 15, 2023, so they could answer questions on forex infractions.

Reports by The Nation reveal that bank executives sold their foreign exchange at high costs following the decision to unify the exchange rates.

Acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi Credit: Boy_Anupong

Source: Getty Images

Bank chiefs and MDs ferried Forex abroad

The newspaper quotes sources as saying that the beneficiaries of the naira crash were bank chief executives who held sway and sold dollars at will.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They say that before the emergence of Tinubu as President, bank chiefs dispensed Forex among families, friends, and cronies, which contributed to delays in accessing cash and foreign exchange by bank customers.

Per the report, after the CBN allocated FX to the banks, the banks' CEOs and top officials engaged in round-tripping, money laundering, and other unethical practices.

The source said that the apex bank lifted the travel ban on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, against bank MDs and CEOs after the Acting Governor of CBN's meeting with President Tinubu.

The travel ban was not punitive but a call to national duty.

Before now, CBN gave weekly Forex allocations to commercial banks to meet legitimate demands, urging fair transactions to purchase FX from banks with minimal documentation.

Banks violate CBN's FX rules

The commercial banks had 48 hours to settle their customers' foreign exchange demands, with banks being asked to set up teller points at designed branches across Nigeria to serve Forex requests for PTA and BTA, tuition fees, medical payments, and other transactions.

The banks were also directed to begin accepting cash deposits of Forex from customers and to publicize the locations of the designated branches.

Reports say the banks decided to increase the processing time for Forex access for international school fees paid via Form A from 48 hours to 120 days, a sharp departure from CBN's FX policy.

The travel restrictions reportedly put a wedge in the local currency's fall.

When contacted, CBN spokesman Isa AbdulMumin said he was unaware of the travel restrictions.

"I did not see the letter imposing the travel restrictions," AbdulMumin said.

Meanwhile, the naira has witnessed a massive surge against the US dollar in recent days at both the official and parallel markets.

As of Monday, August 21, 2023, the naira traded flat N739. against the official dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) wind and N860 at the parallel market.

The naira's surge comes amid NNPC's $3 billion loan from AfreximBank to fight Foreign exchange crisis in Nigeria and CBN's promise to intervene to stall the activities of speculators.

CBN reveals currency in circulation dropped by N7.51 billion in one month

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the money in circulation in Nigeria declined from N2.6 trillion as of the end of June 2023 to N2.37 trillion by the end of July 2023.

The development is the first time the amount has declined since February.

Data from CBN showed that the figure represents a decline of N7.51 trillion in 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng