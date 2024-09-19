Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced that it is currently experiencing network issues affecting funds transfer and POS services.

The bank has apologized for the inconvenience and assured customers that work is ongoing to resolve the issues

The bank did not specify the nature of the issues or a resolution time but assured that the challenges were being addressed

Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd has alerted its customers on service fluctuation that is delaying fund transfers and Point of Sales(PoS) transactions.

The bank, however, stated that aside from the mentioned challenges, all other services, such as ATM withdrawals, are functioning flawlessly.

Ecobank said it is working to solve the issues Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

In an email to customers on Thursday, September 19, 2024, seen by Legit.ng, Ecobank Nigeria acknowledged customers' challenges and apologised for the inconvenience.

The bank also assured us that efforts are being made to resolve the challenges.

The message titled notice of service fluctuation reads:

"Dear Valued Customer, Notice of Service Fluctuation

"Please note that our interbank funds transfer and POS services are currently fluctuating, which may result in delayed transactions. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We are diligently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Please note that all other services on our electronic platforms remain accessible.

"For urgent assistance, please contact us via live chat at ecobank.com, or send an email to assist@ecobank.com. You can also reach our 24/7 Contact Centre by calling 0700 5000000.

"Thank you for choosing Ecobank, the Pan-African Bank".

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

In a similar development, Unity Bank announced that it had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services have been restored

To further address the challenge, the bank has decided to open during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.

