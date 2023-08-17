A new commercial bank, Optimus Bank, has begun operations in Nigeria

The bank revealed it started operations on January 6, 2023, in Lagos after obtaining a license from the CBN in October 2023

Optimus, which has swollen the rank of commercial banks in Nigeria, said it will use cutting-edge technology to drive financial inclusion

Optimus Bank Limited, a newly licensed commercial Bank, has commenced operations in Nigeria.

At the bank's grand opening and formal launch in Lagos on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the bank's Chairman, Oghogho Akpata, revealed that the new bank would drive financial inclusion and accelerate its services with the latest technology.

What Optimus Bank promises customers

Akpata said with a devoted team and customer-focused ethos. The bank promises to lead the digital age by promoting financial inclusion, supporting sustainable initiatives, and effective change in its community and ecosystem.

He said the bank began operations on January 16, 2023, after obtaining the national commercial banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on October 21, 2022.

Punch reports that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the bank has the potential to drive economic growth, revealing that Optimus Bank will play an essential role in the banking sector and established firms, start-ups, and SMEs.

According to the governor, Optimus Bank employs cutting-edge technology and innovative practices, which aligns with the state's drive for tech growth and financial advancement.

The bank's Managing Director, Ademola Odeyemi, said the launch is a new beginning in the financial sector, which will destroy barriers and create opportunities for everyone.

Optimus increases number of banks in Nigeria

The bank's MD revealed its momentum in delivering superior banking solutions and prompting positing change.

He said:

"We eagerly anticipate empowering our customers to accomplish their aspirations and significantly impact their immediate surroundings."

The entrance of Optimus Bank into the sector brings the total number of commercial banks in the country way above 25.

The development comes as the banking sector is seen as the driver of the Nigerian Exchange.

The NGX recently recorded outstanding feats driven mainly through bank stocks as Nigeria devalued its currency.

Recently, Nigeria's apex bank revoked the licenses of some microfinance banks, saying they did not meet its operational guidelines.

The license revocation saw customers of the popular MFBs in Nigeria cry over trapped funds.

