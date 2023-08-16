Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a Nigerian billionaire, has given some civil servants across Nigeria handsome amounts of money

The former Access Bank CEO's gesture was undertaken to mark this year's Civil Service Week

He said the individuals were chosen because they truly embodied the fundamental principles of the civil service

Nigerian billionaire Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, through his philanthropic organisation, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, honoured 32 exemplary government employees by awarding them individual cash gifts of N500,000 each.

This amounts to N16 million disbursed from the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund to promote excellence within the public sector.

Aig-Imoukhuede's gesture was undertaken to mark this year's Civil Service Week. Photo credit - Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had earlier reported that in the previous edition of the award, 40 civil servants were given N500,000 each.

According to Leadership, the foundation's action was to mark this year's Civil Service Week.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The foundation emphasised that the 32 civil servants were meticulously selected through a rigorous process conducted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and its collaborators.

How beneficiaries were chosen

The individuals were chosen because they truly embodied the fundamental principles of the civil service, such as loyalty, accountability, meritocracy, efficiency, and professionalism.

Addressing the gathering, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, conveyed his unwavering conviction regarding the vital contribution of public servants to the nation-building process.

The philanthropist restated that the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund for Public Sector Excellence is a testament to the foundation's commitment to fostering a culture of meritocracy and professionalism within the civil service.

He highlighted that by recognising outstanding public servants, the foundation seeks to establish a precedent for others to follow, thus enhancing the overall quality of public service provision nationwide.

The Foundation's gesture comes when Nigerian workers' N30,000 minimum wage is being eroded by rising inflation and a hike in petrol prices.

Civil Service open to collaboration with private sector

During her speech, Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of the Civil Service, expressed her sincere gratitude to the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for its steadfast commitment to advancing excellence within the civil service.

She acknowledged that the collaborative endeavours of the foundation in instigating positive transformations within the public sector, along with the bestowed award, ignite a fresh surge of dedication to upholding the essential principles that characterise the Civil Service.

The foundation's substantial financial dedication to enhancing the public sector, amounting to billions of Naira, is rooted in its unwavering conviction that robust leadership and skilled public servants drive sustainable development and all-encompassing governance.

Jim Ovia, Herbert Wigwe, Tony Elumelu, others top list of richest Nigerian bankers

In the face of notable economic limitations, Nigerian financial institutions have demonstrated a moderate enhancement across various regulatory benchmarks in recent years.

Noteworthy figures in the banking sector, such as Jim Ovia, Herbert Wigwe, and Tony Elumelu, have leveraged inventive approaches and technology integration to expand their market reach and refine client interactions to foster progress within the banking domain.

Through the strategic embrace of digitalisation, mobile banking, and collaborations with fintech entities, they effectively tapped into a considerable segment of the previously unbanked population, thereby advancing the cause of financial inclusion in the nation.

Legit.ng compiled a roster of the most affluent Nigerians based on the assessed market value of their ownership stakes in these banks.

Source: Legit.ng