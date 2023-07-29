Elon Musk continues to maintain his position as the World’s richest man, gaining $7 billion in one day

Elon Musk is reportedly set to become the first trillionaire in history, as his wealth stands at $242 billion

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, gained $4 billion in one which saw him ranked as the 7th richest man in the World

After he lost $20 billion in a single day due to the crash of Tesla shares, Elon Musk has gained over $12 billion in the last seven days.

The Twitter CEO earned almost $8 billion in one day as the share price of Tesla rebounded by 10.73%, selling at $266.44 per share.

Elon Musk solidifies positions, set to become first trillionaire in history

The development solidified Elon Musk’s position as the wealthiest man on earth with a staggering $242 billion, which puts him in the position of becoming the World’s first-ever trillionaire.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk has gained about $107 billion since 2023, after he lost $200 billion last year as global tech stocks tumbled following economic recovery from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk’s wealth is primarily from his 13.4% stake in the electric car company Tesla.

Mark Zuckerberg recoups lost wealth, now 7th richest man in the world

Similarly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who lost $70 billion last year, has recouped much of his wealth as Meta stocks soared in value, gaining an impressive 13.77%.

The pricey Meta stocks traded at $325.44 as of Friday, July 28, 2023.

Zuckerberg holds 13% equity in Meta stocks, which has seen him ranked as the 7th richest man in the World.

Zuckerberg has gained over $70 billion in net worth, eclipsing his 2022 losses.

Analysts believe Meta stocks rebounded after the tech company ditched its ill-fated metaverse, which bore a bottomless abyss in its resources.

Data from Bloomberg Billionaire Index shows that the first 10 wealthiest men in the World are all in the green zone as their wealth recorded considerable gains.

