Elon Musk has set a record as the first person in recorded history to lose a whopping $200 billion in one year

At the beginning of 2022, the Tesla CEO had a net worth of $320 billion which he lost in one year

He is presently worth $132 billion and has lost the title of the world’s richest person

Tesla Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk became the first and only person to both make and lose $200 billion in recorded human history.

He is currently trailing behind French luxury merchant, Bernard Arnault with a personal fortune of $137 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Elon Musk loses billions in 2022 Credit: JIM WATSON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Distracted by Twitter?

Many believe that Musk, who recently acquired Twitter for $44 billion, is distracted by the microblogging site.

His alleged preoccupation with Twitter has resulted in the loss of Tesla Shares.

Recently, the SpaceX CEO has sold more Tesla shares throughout the year.

According to reports, he has sold about $32 billion worth of Tesla stocks since 2022 which many believe he ploughed into Twitter.

Presently, his stake in SpaceX is estimated at $44.8 billion, exceeding his $44 billion position in Tesla shares.

$320 billion almost evaporates

Musk rose to the top of the billionaire index when his wealth reached $340 billion in 2021. He lost the top spot early in December to Arnault.

He has had a rough start at Twitter where he sacked more than half of Twitter’s 7,000 employees resulting in advertising pausing their advertising spending on the platform.

Twitter has witnessed a massive drop in revenue since Musk’s takeover. He introduced subscriptions for verified accounts which was widely criticised.

The billionaire has dismissed the current Tesla share tumble and criticised the US Federal Reserve for increasing interest rates, blaming Tesla share woes on the increase.

