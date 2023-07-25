A young Nigerian CEO has shared his experience on the importance of gifting to win hearts and build relationships

He revealed how his little gesture to charismatic billionaire Femi Otedola helped him get his wishes

He now wants young Nigerians and entrepreneurs to learn from his experience and adopt his method

Vincent Adeoba, Chief Executive Officer of Transtura has shared his experience with billionaire entrepreneur Femi Otedola.

In a post on his LinkedIn, Adeoba explained how Otedola reciprocated his gesture after he gave him a gift.

According to him, after running into Otedola who was relaxing in Central Park, United States, he quickly left for a supermarket to get a gift. However, upon his return, Otedola had already left.

Adeoba recounted:

"On returning to the Park with the gift, he had already left where he was seated. I dropped a message on WhatsApp to let him know that I got him a small to appreciate him for the audience and for accepting to be my billionaire mentor.

"I know he is very busy, so I was not expecting an immediate response. Not discouraged by the lack of response, I returned to the same spot where I met him a few days before, hoping he would return to the same spot.

Luck shines on the CEO

The young CEO got his wishes, and his persistence paid off, as he spotted the billionaire seated in the very same spot.

This time, Adeoba was not alone; he had brought his family along, eager for them to meet Otedola.

He continued:

"He had barely settled down when I saw him again seated at the spot. I had gone to the Park this time with my family, who I also wanted him to meet.

"I gave him the gift, which he gladly accepted. Before giving him the gift, I mentioned that I knew there was nothing I could buy for him that he could not afford.

"He responded that it is the intention that matters and that he was surprised that I thought of getting him a gift considering that we met for the first time a few days before."

Otedola response to the young CEO

Adeoba further revealed that Otedola didn’t just say thank you at the Park and gave the kids a cash gift, he revealed that he called the next day.

"He calledme the next day to express his gratitude for the present. This phone call speaks volumes about his character and personality as a successful and accomplished businessman who remains humble despite his achievements and fame."

"I am sharing this to pass an important message to people who usually reach out to me with questions on establishing and building relationships with accomplished people in their circle or with people they would like to have as mentors. It’s simple, think of the value you want to add; think of a win-win relationship.

Nigerians reacts

Afolabi Elebiju wrote:

"Amazing. Thanks for sharing this powerful story. Solid modelling all round...I can imagine the whaos in future, when you remnisce with the kids about the encounter.

Opeyemi Abolade a financial analyst also so said:

"Thank you Vincent Adeoba for sharing this important message.

I'll ensure I develop a mindset that wants to give value to people before receiving anything from them to have a win-win relationship."

