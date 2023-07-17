Elon Musk’s wealth has reportedly hit about $250 billion after earning $11 billion in seven days

Mark Zuckerberg, however, dropped to the ninth position on the billionaire ranking

Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, earned $272 million one day to hit $16.4 billion in net worth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fully recovered after becoming the first man in the world to lose $200 billion in one year.

The billionaire businessman cemented his position as the world’s richest person, boasting a whopping $250 billion in net worth in the latest ranking by Forbes.

Elon Musk, Aliko Dangote and Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk's multiple income source

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the Twitter owner earned about $11 billion in the last five days.

According to the Forbes billionaire list, Musk’s net worth hovered around $239 billion.

In the past seven months, Musk has earned about $107 billion.

The 52-year-old’s primary income source is his 13.04% stake in the electric car company Tesla, and his other investments, including SpaceX, Twitter, Starlink, the Boring Company, and Neuralink.

Musk briefly lost the position of the world’s richest man to Benard Arnault, the French luxury merchant but regained it as Tesla stocks rebounded.

Mark Zuckerberg loses $1 billion after launching new social media, Threads

Meanwhile, his tech rival, Mark Zuckerberg, has dropped to the ninth position as the wealthiest man in the world after posting a $1 billion loss.

Zuckerberg, who occupied the eighth position on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, dropped after the loss on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Dangote making a comeback

Also, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, increased his net worth to about $16.4 billion, posting a $272 million gain on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Dangote, who lost about $3 billion in the last two months due to Nigeria’s foreign exchange reforms, is returning.

Dangote dropped from 76 wealthiest men in the world in May to 122 and briefly lost his title as Africa’s richest man to South African Johann Rupert.

The Kano-born billionaire regained his crown from Rupert in early June.

