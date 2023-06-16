2Nigerian billionaires' plunged the biggest since Nigeria devalued the naira

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, witnessed the most significant drop in years, with his fortune slashed by $5 billion

Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA group lost $2.73 billion due to the naira devaluation

From ranking 72nd richest man just two weeks ago and having a net worth of $20.8 billion, Nigeria and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has dropped to the 99th richest man in the world.

His net worth has also been slashed by two-thirds, standing at $16.8 billion in two days as Nigeria devalued its currency.

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote experiences most significant loss in years

According to data from Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Dangote experienced a considerable loss, thanks to Nigeria's currency float policy which wiped off nearly half of the Nigerian billionaire's wealth.

Per the real-time data on Bloomberg Billionaire Index on Friday, June 16, 2023, Dangote dropped 27 places, his most significant drop in years, and his wealth slashed to $16.8 billion.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Dangote reportedly lost about $3.12 billion, and almost $1 billion on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Rabiu loses massively too

His closest rival in Nigeria, Africa's third-richest man and BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu lost about $2.73 billion in 8 hours.

Rabiu was ranked 254th richest man in the world and now has a net worth valued at $5.54 billion.

Dangote's drop followed a fall in the share price of Dangote Cement, his primary income source.

Dangote Cement traded at N284 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, compared to N290 it traded two weeks ago as investors turned to bank stocks.

BUA Cement's share price traded at N92.

Experts expect a further plunge in the billionaires' wealth as Nigeria's currency, the naira, continues to fall against the US dollar due to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) devaluation.

