Titan Trust Bank Limited intends to purchase the stocks held by the minority shareholders of Union Bank

The acquisition of the minority shareholders' shares in Union Bank by Titan Trust Bank Limited has been approved by the CBN

Union Bank is the second-oldest lender in Nigeria, while Titan Trust Bank was licensed in 2019

Titan Trust Bank Limited, the core investor in Union Bank, has announced plans to acquire the shares of minority shareholders in Union Bank.

In a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange on Monday, May 8, 2023, the company stated that the acquisition will be implemented by way of a Scheme of Arrangement between the bank and the bank’s shareholders.

It also noted that the agreement is in accordance with the provisions of Section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Titan Trust and Union Bank deal

Under the terms of the deal, Union Bank minority shares will be acquired by Titan Trust for N7.00 per share.

Upon conducting a financial analysis of Union Bank, Legit.ng found that the minority shares amount to 1.74 billion (1741176751).

Therefore, for Titan Trust to obtain complete control of these shares at the price of N7 per share, it will have to buy out the minority shareholders for N12.1 billion.

CBN gives a go-ahead

Punch reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities & Exchange Commission, have already issued ‘No Objection’ to the transaction.

The terms and conditions of the deal will be sent to all shareholders, following receipt of an order from the Federal High Court to convene a Court-Ordered Meeting of the bank’s shareholders.

History of Titan and Union bank

Legit.ng reported in 2022, that Union Bank completed the sale of a majority shareholding to Titan Trust Bank Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group.

Titan Trust Bank bought the controlling stake in Union Bank from Atlas Mara Limited and Union Global Partners Limited.

