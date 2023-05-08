Access Takes Top Spot, Wema Ranks 11th in List of Nigeria's Biggest Banks by Assets
- The biggest commercial banks in Nigeria have been revealed based on asset base
- Access Bank leads the table, while Wema Bank is in 11th position with N1 trillion assets as at the end of 2022
- A strong asset base indicates that a business has resources it can use to generate revenue and profits
Ten Nigerian banks total asset value increase to N74.06 trillion by the end of 2022, representing a 15.3% percent growth from N60.76 trillion in 2021.
The list is according to the financial results submitted by the banks to the Nigerian exchange.
The banks surveyed include Access Bank, Ecobank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa(UBA), Guaranty Trust Holding Company(GTCO), Stanbic IBTC, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, Sterling Bank, and Wema Bank.
What is bank asset
A bank asset refers to any resource that a bank owns or controls that has economic value and is expected to provide future financial benefit.
The asset base is an essential measure of a business's financial health and stability, as it represents the resources that can be used to generate income and cover liabilities.
This include cash reserves, government securities, corporate bonds, loans to individuals and businesses, and property owned by the bank.
Here is a Nigeria's biggest banks by asset
Access Bank has the largest asset base among financial institutions, closely followed by Ecobank and Zenith Bank, which take second and third place, respectively.
- Access Bank - N15 trillion
- Ecobank - N13.37 trillion
- Zenith Bank - N12.29 trillion
- United Bank for Africa (UBA) - N10.86 trillion
- Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) - N6.45 trillion
- Fidelity Bank- N3.98 trillion
- Stanbic IBTC Holdings - N3.03 trillion
- First City Monument Bank (FCMB) - N2.5 trillion
- Union Bank - N2.4 trillion
- Sterling Bank - N1.4 trillion
- Wema Bank - N1 trillion
