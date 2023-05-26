New data has revealed that Nigerians were again forced to pay more to cook in April

The cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas surged by 22.15% to over N4,000, while 12.5g rose by 26.44%

Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder, while Rivers had the lowest price

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigerians were again forced to pay more to cook.

In its latest price watch report for April 2023, NBS revealed that the average cost of refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N4,642.27 in April 2023.

This represents a 0.69% increase when compared to N4,610.48 Nigerians paid in the month of March 2023.

While On a year-on-year basis, 5kg cooking gas refill rose by 22.15% compared to N3,800.47 in April 2022, Punch reports.

NBS also revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N10,323.33 in April 2023 from N10,262.56 in March 2023.

While on a year-on-year basis, this rose by 26.44% from N8,164.37 in April 2022.

Prices of cooking gas by states, zones

Based on NBS data, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas at N5,000.00, followed by Abuja with N4,965.15, and Kaduna with N4,960.80.

On the other hand, Rivers recorded the lowest price with N4,250.00, followed by Enugu and Anambra with N4,252.51 and N4,256.14, respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,893.67, followed by the North-West with N4,693.76.

In contrast, the South-East recorded the lowest with N4,461.65.

12.5kg cooking gas price

For 12.5kg, Jigawa recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N11,312.50, followed by Cross River with N10,907.15 and Akwa Ibom with N10,900.00.

Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Ebonyi with N9,600.25, followed by Yobe and Gombe with N9,800.00 and N9,801.47, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N10,595.96, followed by the

North-West with N10,409.16, while the North-East recorded the lowest price with N9,921.94.

