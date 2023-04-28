Former NNPC Managing Director Andrew Yakubu has sued the trio of EFCC, CBN, and a commercial bank

Yakubu asked the court to compel the parties to refund the $9 million seized from his home in 2017

The EFCC asked the court to throw out Yakubu’s suit because it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The erstwhile former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Andrew Yakubu, has sued the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over their refusal to release the sum of $9.8 million which he says belongs to him.

Andrew sued the apex bank, the anti-corruption body, and a commercial bank for not refunding the money.

Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Andrew Yakubu

Source: UGC

EFCC requests dismissal of Yakubu's suit

In a suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/231/2023, brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Yakubu is seeking an order asking the CBN, EFCC, and the commercial bank to release his monies immediately to him because of the court judgment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/231/2023 is before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja.

In the suit filed on March 8, the former NNPCL boss asks the court if the EFCC should still have seized funds in its custody after a judgment in his favor on March 31, 2022.

The EFCC in a notice of preliminary objection, the EFCC asked the court to dismiss the suit.

The anti-graft agency said the suit was an abuse of the court process and that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the claim.

It informed the court that two other appeals arising from the case are pending at the Supreme Court between the Federal Government and Yakubu and between Yakubu and FG.

The EFCC noted that an appeal regarding the judgment is before the court of appeal in Abuja.

The Punch reports that the EFCC said that while it is for the Supreme Court to fix a date for the hearing, Yakubu brought an application asking the Apex Court to direct it to deposit the monies in a bank account managed by the Supreme Court’s registry.

The EFCC asked the court to throw out Yakubu’s application and uphold its earlier objection in the interest of justice.

At the resumed hearing on April 28, 2023, Yakubu’s counsel A. A Usman told the court they had counter-affidavits from the defendants and required time to respond.

EFCC seizes Yakubu's money, labels them money laundering

Idaye Imbu, counsel to Guarantee Trust Bank, also told the court that a motion to regularise their process had been filed.

The court granted GTB’s prayers without the other parties’ objections, and the matter was adjourned to May 18, 2023.

The EFCC raided Yakubu’s house in 2017 and confiscated about $ 772,800 and 74,000.

The anti-corruption agency subsequently arraigned Yakubu on March 16, 2017, on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed discharged and acquitted Yakubu of the money laundering charge.

BREAKING: Intrigue as court gives verdict on EFCC suit Against Governor Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng reported that a federal high court in Lagos has struck out the interim order of forfeiture the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) obtained to seize 14 properties that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state allegedly owned.

The Tribune reported that Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck the suit, citing Section 308 of the 1999 constitution that stops the anti-graft agency or any other related agency from filing any criminal or civil case against a sitting governor or the President.

On February 22, the court granted the temporary forfeiture order after the anti-graft commission instituted an ex parte motion to seize 14 properties in Lagos and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Source: Legit.ng