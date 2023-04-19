President Buhari has reacted to a court ruling reinstating Ifeanyi Ararume as the Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited

The Court also asked Buhari to pay N5 billion in damages to Ararume including other benefits.

But Buhari believes that his decision to remove Ararume from his position was based on genuine concerns

President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence over the recent court ruling that reinstated Ifeanyi Ararume as the Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Ararume, who was dismissed on January 17, 2023, filed a lawsuit in court, alleging that his dismissal was unlawful, unconstitutional, and violated the CAMA statute that established the NNPCL.

Punch reports that in addition, he requested that the court issue an order restoring him to his position and demanded N100 billion in restitution for the losses he sustained on a national and international scale.

Legit.ng reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court approved his request and asked Buhari to pay him N10 billion damages.

Buhari reacts to Ararume

Speaking on the judgment in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President noted that he is yet to received a formal copy of the ruling.

Buhari however called for calm from all parties involved in the matter and affirmed that due judicial process would be followed.

Although the NNPCL has already taken steps to appeal the decision, Buhari stressed that his administration respects the rule of law and will take no action outside it to resolve the matter.

The statement reads:

"Despite the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister for Justice not yet receiving a formal copy of the ruling, the President has assured that due legal process will be followed, and NNPCL has initiated steps to appeal.

“The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter."

