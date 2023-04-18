The Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the removal of Ifeanyi Ararume as NNPC Non-Executive Chairman by President Buhari

The Federal High Court in Abuja has overturned the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The court also awarded N5 billion in damages against the Federal Government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the judgment on Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, stating that Buhari's removal of Ararume was illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The court also instructed that Ararume be restored as the Non- Executive Chairman of the national oil company with full benefits.

How it all started

Ararume took legal action against the Federal Government, seeking a court declaration that his dismissal as the NNPC board chairman was against the law, unjust and unconstitutional.

He argued his expulsion through a letter dated January 17, 2022, with reference number SGF. 3V111/86, violated the CAMA statute, which established NNPCL.

Ararume also requested the court to reinstate him and also to award him N100 billion as compensation for the losses he incurred due to the wrongful termination.

Background of Ararume NNPC journey

In September 2021, President Buhari appointed Ararume as the non-executive chairman of NNPC Limited for a five-year term.

The appointment took effect on 21 September 2021, the date NNPC Limited was incorporated as a private company limited by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), following the unbundling of the national oil company as a result of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The board was scheduled to be inaugurated on 24 November 2021, but was suspended indefinitely without reason given.

On 5 January, a new announcement was made for the NNPC Limited’s board, revealing that Ararume’s name had been replaced without any reason given.

Unhappy he filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja on 12 September 2022, seeking a declaration that Buhari lacked the power to remove him from office for any reason outside the conditions specifically listed in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Ararume said his removal from the position of non-executive chairman of the company came to him as a surprise, as he had assumed duty on 12 November 2021 and attended the 23rd World Petroleum Congress at Houston, Texas.

He also argued that his removal by President Buhari was wrongful and violated various provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA), 2020, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, and the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

