The Federal High Court in Abuja has shunned an ex-parte motion filed by Sen Aisha Dahiru of the APC Guber candidate in Adamawa state

It was gathered that the said motion was filed before the Federal High Court on Tuesday, April 17

Justice Iyang Ekwo, after a careful look at the motion, ruled that the court would not be hearing it due to the lack of a written address of jurisdiction

FCT, Abuja - Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has declined to hear the ex-parte motion filed by Senator Aisha Dahiru-Ahmed, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa state that was controversially announced as the winner of the supplementary polls in the state.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Justice Ekwo on Tuesday, April 18, told Senator Dahiru’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, to submit an application that serves the court’s jurisdiction and not the other way around.

Senator Binani sued INEC seeking for an order of Prohibition & Certiorari preventing INEC and its agents from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner. Photo: INEC, Aisha Dahiru

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that one Barrister, Afeez Matomi, the legal counsel to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, told the court that his client would appear as the third respondent in the suit.

When asked by Justice Ekwo if they had been served, Matomi stated that they had not been served but had filed a motion to counter Binani’s prayers to the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Matomi revealed that they had been hinted about the ex-parte motion via social media, which, in turn, triggered the application of a counter-motion.

Justice Ekwo, in response to his argument, told Matomi that there would be no hearing on the case based on the premise that adequate legal procedure had not been taken before appearing in court, Channels TV online reported.

Justice Ekwo, who ordered the legal counsel of Senator Binani to file a written address of jurisdiction on the ex-parte motion, adjourned till Wednesday, April 26, for the motion hearing and the applicant’s address on jurisdiction.

INEC Asks IGP to Investigate, Prosecute Adamawa REC, Sends Message to SGF

In another development, the Independent National Electoral Commission has called for the investigation and prosecution of the suspended Adamawa state REC, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The commission made the decision at a meeting held on Tuesday, April 18, convened to discuss matters arising from the Adamawa governorship poll.

Meanwhile, the national commissioners of the party met over the controversial declaration of the winner of the poll by Ari, which has raised serious eyebrows.

Source: Legit.ng