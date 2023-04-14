Nigerian banks have secured about N240.57 billion loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria

Data from the CBN show that these banks have borrowed over N240 billion to fund their operations

Banks borrow from CBN through the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) an instrument of liquidity management

Deposit Money Banks(DMBs), including Access Bank, First Bank, and United Bank of Africa, have used the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) to secure the funds for operation.

A standing lending facility is a means by which central banks offer short-term liquidity to commercial banks experiencing temporary funding shortfalls

These facilities provide opportunities to invest excess funds overnight and to balance out any shortages in the system at the close of each business day.

Commercial Banks rely on CBN for funds Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Getty Images

According to data obtained from the CBN, DMBs borrowing from the central bank's SLF rose to N240.57 billion as of Wednesday, April 11, 2023.

This amount is 204.71 percent higher than the N78.95 billion loan that the DMBs had borrowed as of December 12, 2022, Businessday reports.

Why are banks borrowing

The rise in SLF borrowing may have been due to the currency redesign, which led to cash shortages as bank customers kept money at home instead of depositing it in banks.

The central bank, on October 26, 2022, declared that it would revamp and launch new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes into circulation from December 15, 2022, while at the same time ordering commercial banks to send back the old denominations to the CBN.

CBN's mopping up of old notes deposited in banks contributed to the liquidity challenges.

Commercial banks need cash to run their operations, from paying customers to issuing loans, and investments, among several other activities.

Expert speaks

Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, attributed the frequent visits of banks to the CBN lending window to the strict monetary policy environment.

His words:

"When things are not going particularly well, if banks books are not so healthy, they can rely on the CBN as a backup plan. If they face short-term liquidity issues, they can also turn to the CBN, but there is no need to be overly concerned about it.

