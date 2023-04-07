A new Pencom report has placed Edo State as the leading Nigerian state when it comes to paying workers' pensions in 2022

The state was ranked based on the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)

Also, the report showed that the families of deceased workers have received a total of N328 billion in benefits

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has ranked Edo State as the best among the leading 9 states that effectively remitted employees’ and employers’ pensions in 2022 under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Pencom's website published its fourth-quarter report, which included the status of CPS implementation in Nigerian states as of December 21, 2022.

Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki has received prases Photo credit: @edostate

Source: UGC

Top states in pension remittance in 2022

According to PENCOM, the top-performing states were:

Edo

Anambra

Benue

Delta

Ekiti

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

Kaduna

Lagos

Ondo

Osun States

Why Edo was ranked top

PenCom noted that Edo State implemented the CPS in February 2017 after enacting the Edo State Contributory Pension Scheme Law in 2010, and it established the Edo State Pension Bureau to oversee the scheme's implementation.

It however stressed that three self-funded agencies and eighteen local government councils are yet to register their employees with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

Part of the report noted:

"Edo State remits 10% employer and 8% employee pension contributions, conducted an actuarial valuation, and has a valid Group Life Insurance Policy."

"Additionally, it has opened a Retirement Benefits Bond Redemptions Fund Account with a PFA and is funding the Accrued Pension Rights of the State public service employees."

FG and Companies Pay N328bn in Pension Benefits to Families of Deceased Workers

PenCom in the report also revealed that N328 billion have been disbursed as death benefits to the families of 86,610 deceased public and private workers since the inception of CPS.

A breakdown shows the families include 56,806 deceased employees in the federal government, 8,357 in the state government, and 21,447 in the private sector.

States with the highest IGR growth, 18 below the national average

In another report, Legit.ng provided insight into the Internally Generated Revenue of states in Nigeria over the last six years.

The IGR growth is based on the value and percentage increase in revenue generated by the states.

IGR indicates an improvement in the economic outlook of states and less dependence on federal allocation.

