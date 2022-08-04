Amid backlash which the trailed the purchase of vehicles worth N1.14 billion for Niger Republic by Nigeria, the country has honour prominent Nigerians

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been honoured by the Niger Republic amid black which trailed Nigeria’s N1.14 billion vehicle donation to the West African country.

The Niger Republic marked its independence on Wednesday, August 3, 2021, and honoured other Nigerian governors, including aides to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Buahri's aides too

The list includes two presidential aides, two business people and two governors from Nigeria.

They are Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant (Household and Domestic Affairs) to Buhari and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

Dangote, who is the president of the Dangote Group and Abdulsamad Rabiu were honoured by the Niger Republic.

According to a report by TheNiche, the government of Niger also gave honours to Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle.

They were honoured with the ‘Order of Merit of Niger’ and Great Master of National awards.

Nigerien President praises Nigeria

This comes following a backlash which trailed the purchase of 10 vehicles worth N1.14 billion for the poor African country by the Nigerian government to beef up security.

The Nigerien president, Mohammed Bazoum said his country treasures Nigeria as one of her closest neighbours and friends.

Bazoum said that Nigeria has made great efforts in fostering understanding between the two countries which has aided development in the two countries.

Spokesman to President Muahhamed Buhari, Garba Shehu presented the awards in Abuja to the recipients.

The country became independent from France on August 3, 1960.

