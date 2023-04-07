The Central Bank of Nigeria's drive to ensure more Nigerians use electronic channels for transactions has led to a rise in customer complaints

Fraudsters are taking advantage of this by creating fake customer care accounts on social media to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians

Legit.ng has provided a comprehensive list of all commercial banks' contact details, including Zenith and GTB in case there is a need to make a complaint

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, there are 24 licensed commercial banks operating in the country.

These banks, along with other financial institutions, are responsible for managing over 192 million accounts, a number that exceeds the population of many African countries.

However, this increase in bank accounts presents a significant challenge, especially with the growing shift toward electronic banking.

According to an analysis of e-payment data by the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the volume of e-payment transactions in February 2023 alone was 183.69 million transactions from 108.13 million in January.

This rise in electronic transactions also correlates with a rise in customer complaints.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported 5.7 million customer of 10 Nigerian banks filed complaints from January 1 to December 31, 2021, a massive increase from the 2.69 million complaints received within the same period in 2020.

It is expected that these figures will continue to increase in 2022 and beyond as more Nigerians use electronic transactions.

List of banks customer care phone numbers email and social media handles

For customers who need to make complaints, here are the email and phone numbers for banks' customer care services.

Banks Phone number email address Access Bank +234 1- 2712005-7, +234 1-2802500, 07003000000, 01-2273000, 01-2273007 contactcenter@accessbankplc.com Citibank +234 1 463 8400 or + 234 1 2798400 head.customercare@citi.com. Ecobank Nigeria Plc 0700 500 0000 Contactcentre@ecobank.com Fidelity Bank 0700 3433 5489 true.serve@fidelitybank.ng First Bank Nigeria Limited 234 708 062 5000, +234 1 448 5500 firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com FCMB 0700 329 0000 or 01-279 8800 customerservice@fcmb.com Globusbank +234 1 2259000 contactcenter@globusbank.com. GTB +234 1 4480000 or 0700 48266328 or +234 802900 2900 or +234 803900 390 or +234 904 000 2900 or +234 1 2715227 gtassistant@gtbank.com. Heritage Bank +234-1-2369000 or +234-1-6309000; complaints@hbng.com; info@hbng.com Keystone Bank 234 700 2000 3000 contactcentre@keystonebankng.com Parallex Bank 0700 727 25539 or 0912 180 4317 dataprotection@parallexbank.com Polaris Bank 0700-75932265, +234 806 988 0000, +234 1 4482100 and +234 1 2705850 yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com Premium Trust Bank 07007736486 contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com. Providus Bank 0700776843 87 businessconcierge@providusbank.com Stanbic IBTC Bank +234 700 909 909 909 CustomerCareNigeria@stanbicibtc.com Standard Chartered Bank +234 1 280 2447, +234 1 461 9999 clientcare.ng@sc.com Sterling Bank 070078375464 customercare@sterling.ng SunTrust Bank 234 01-2802143 or 01-2802144 helpdesk@suntrustng.com Titan Trust Bank 07000200200, 01-2265100, 01-2265129 Contactcentre@titantrustbank.com Union Bank 01 2716816 or 07007007000 customerservice@www.unionbankng.com UBA +234) 07002255-822, (+234) 01-6319822 cfc@ubagroup.com Unity Bank +234 7057323225-30, 09-8734331, 07080666000 customercare@unitybankng.com or We_care@unitybankng.com Wema Bank +234-8039003700, send an SMS to 07051112111 purpleconnect@wemabank.com Zenith 234-1-2787000 or zenithdirect@zenithbank.com

Failed bank: how to get back your money if your bank suddenly crashes

Meanwhile in another report, Legit.ng revealed how bank customers can get their money back even of banks failed.

This information is important given the crash of two big banks in the US, which left many Nigerians concerned about the financial health of their banks.

Not to worry, the Nigerian government has insured money deposited in any Nigerian bank through the NDIC.

