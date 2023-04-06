Following CBN’s recently increased interest rates, some loan apps have adjusted their rates to reflect the new rate

CBN pegged the interest rate AT 18% at its recent Monetary Committee meeting

About 10 loan apps released their interest rates, fixing them as low as possible to attract clients

Recently, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), released a list of about 173 approved online lenders and digital banks in Nigeria.

The Commission said it barred unapproved online digital banks from operating as legally recognized institutions.

FCCPC’s action follows a barrage of complaints from Nigerians over rights violations and harassment from these online lenders.

Subsequently, FCCPC asked Apple and Google to delete unapproved loan apps from their stores,

Reports say that the Commission stated that it plans to sanitise the micro-lending ecosystem in Nigeria by embarking on registering digital lending companies in the country.

FCCPC stated that 78 companies had secured complete approval as of January 2023 to operate as digital money lenders in Nigeria before releasing the updated list.

These digital lenders usually operate outside the operating guidelines of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which recently hiked interest rates to 18%.

Following CBN’s interest rates hike, some approved online lenders have released adjusted interest rates to reflect guidelines approved by the apex bank.

Online lenders and their interest rates

Branch: 3-23%

Offers personal loans from N2,000 to N500,000

FairMoney:2.5% to 30%

Offers loans from N1,500 to N1 million

Carbon: 2% to 30%

Okash: 0.1 to 1%

Offers N3,000 to N500,000 in personal loans

Aella Credit:22% to 264%

QuickCheck: 1-21%

Offers N1,500 to N500,000 in interest rates

Umba: 10%

Offers N2,000 to N30,000 in personal loans

Newcredit: 4%

Offers N10,000 to N300,000 in personal loans

Ease Cash: 5 to 20%

Offers personal loans of N1,000 to N100,000

