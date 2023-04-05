Following the crash of 2 big banks in the US, depositors are now more concerned about the financial health of their banks.

The NDIC has disclosed that about 45 Nigerian banks failed between 1994 and 2006.

Every money deposited in a Nigerian bank is insured by the Nigerian government through the NDIC.

Apart from missing money in accounts, one of the greatest fears of bank customers is the crash of a bank. Customers of failed banks are usually clouded with thoughts of the possibility of getting back their money. Even if they are assured of refunds, there exists the question of "how long will it take?"

Recently, two popular banks in the United States that catered largely to startups and the tech industry crashed after depositors hurriedly withdrew their money over fears of the financial health of the banks.

The crash of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank is said to be the second and third-biggest bank failure in the history of the US.

Since the crash, many bank customers across the world have become more concerned about the financial stability of their banks and what could be the possibility of getting their money in the case of a bank failure.

In this article, Legit.ng will discuss bank failures and the role that the NDIC plays in helping depositors get back their money. We would also highlight the necessary steps depositors will need to take to get back their money in the event of a bank failure.

Bank failures in Nigeria

Nigeria has had its own fair share of failed banks, counting from the colonial era through to amalgamation and post-independence. Note that Nigeria's oldest existing bank, First Bank of Nigeria was founded in 1894 and in that era existed a few other banks that failed a few decades later.

One of the first recorded bank failure is Nigerian Mercantile Bank Ltd which crashed in the 1930s. It was reported that thousands lost their investments and some lives lost to the shock caused by their financial losses.

In recent times, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has disclosed that 45 banks failed between 1994 and 2006.

While some were liquidated or acquired by stronger banks, others simply had their licenses revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Why do banks fail?

A bank failure happens when a bank is unable to to meet its financial obligations including repayment of depositors’ funds, interbank indebtedness, and honoring maturing obligations.

Massive insider loan abuses by senior officials and owners of banks has been identified as one of the major reasons why banks fail. These persons misuse their positions to engage in self-serving activities.

Other factors responsible for bank failures include weak regulatory and supervisory measures, poor risk asset management, poor corporate governance arrangement, etc.

Here comes the NDIC to the rescue

Every money deposited in a Nigerian bank is insured by the Nigerian government through the NDIC. It is the regulator's responsibility to guarantee all bank deposits and then create a program to help depositors get back their money in times of bank failures.

The Corporation is empowered to provide financial and technical assistance to failing or distressed banks in the interest of depositors.

According to the NDIC Act No 16 of 2006, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Micro-finance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Institutions (PMIs), Payment Service Banks (PSBs) and all deposit-taking financial institutions licensed by the CBN are expected to compulsorily register with the NDIC so that it can intervene in the event of a distress.

The aim of the deposit insurance system is to protect depositors and ensure the settlement of insured funds when a financial institution is in distress, thereby aiding the stability of the financial system.

How NDIC helps to get back your money

The NDIC operates more or less like an insurer to the financial institutions. It reimburses depositors from an Insurance Fund deposited with the CBN or sometimes invested in safe liquid financial instruments like FG bonds and treasury bills.

Also, the NDIC pays out depositors from money gathered from the bank's total customer deposits and from the sale of its assets.

In the event of a failed bank, depositors are expected to file claims to the NDIC. The insurer on its part, is already aware of the distress in the bank and will be making plans on how to settle depositors, but expects depositors to formally file claims.

To file a claim, download the Depositors Verification Form (CRD VF1) and fill in the required fields:

All completed forms and supporting documents should be sent to:

The Director,

Claims Resolution Department,

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation,

Mamman Kontagora House (MKH),

23 A Marina, Lagos

Alternatively, the documents should be scanned and sent to claimscomplaints@ndic.gov.ng

Even though a bank failure isn't a regular occurrence, it doesn't mean it can not happen, even in the most unexpected of times.

Apart from ensuring that your chosen financial institution is NDIC-insured, it is also important that you keep a close watch on its stock price and regular financial reports to know how well it is performing.

