Nigerian pastors are leveraging the power of digital media and mediums like YouTube to build a large following

By offering prayers and sermons online, Pastors such as Jerry Eze are earning millions of naira through online ministry

These pastors have demonstrated how technology can be used to spread religious messages and build a global audience.

In recent times, a growing number of churches and religious groups have recognized the potential of social media as a tool to extend their influence and connect with miracle-seeking Nigerians.

This trend accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the emergence of new generation pastors in Nigeria, including Jerry Uchechukwu Eze.

Due to its capability of reaching a vast audience and generating revenue, YouTube is one of the most utilized mediums.

Nigerian pastors are making millions on youtube Photo credit: @jerryeze, @revsam @kingsleyokonwo

Source: Facebook

According to data from Statista shows as of the end of 2021, YouTube's user base in Nigeria amounts to approximately 5.29 million users and it is expected to exceed 11.99 million users by 2025.

List of pastors making millions from youtube

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze( N867,128,578)

With his morning prayers, he has captured the attention of millions and has become one of the most followed pastors on YouTube.

As of Monday, April 3, 2023, Eze's youtube channel has a subscriber base of 1.3 million, and his prayer videos are watched over 200 million times (200,626,160).

The youtube channel which he started in 2020 runs adverts giving him an estimated total revenue of N867.1m (867,128,578) an average of N3.2m daily.

Rev Sam Oye (N19.6 million)

Rev Sam Oye, the founder and lead pastor of The Transforming Church, is one of the many pastors capitalizing on the rise of digital media to connect with a global audience.

As of Monday, April 3, his YouTube channel boasts an impressive 132,000 subscribers and has garnered over 20.2 million views from Nigerians seeking prayers both at home and abroad.

Just like Pastor Eze, Sam Oye youtube channel his monetized meaning his substantial views have generated an astonishing income of N19.6 million (19,687,135) with an average daily revenue of N350,000.

Apostle Johnson Suleman (N59.69 million)

Apostle Johnson Suleman is among the pastors who have effectively utilized YouTube to earn a substantial income through his ministry's media flagbearer, Celebration TV.

According to Legit, Celebration TV is among the most sought-after Christian YouTube channels in Nigeria, with a significant 542,000 subscriber base and over 20.2 million views (20,256,417) over the years.

As a monetized channel, Suleman earns an astounding income of N59.69 million, with an average daily revenue of N236,000.

Kingsley Okonkwo(N15m)

Kingsley Okonkwo, the founder and leader of the David Christian Centre (DCC), is a well-known relationship coach who utilizes social media to spread his message.

Okonkwo, like other Christian pastors, is taking advantage of the lucrative payouts from YouTube to live the life he desires.

A review of his YouTube channel reveals that he has amassed a subscriber base of 428,000, and his videos have been viewed over 22.1 million times earning him over N15 million.

