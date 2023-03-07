Naira recovered its lost value against the US dollar across official and unofficial forex exchange markets

The positive performance of the naira comes on the same day Nigerian banks resumed old naira payment

Nigerians are still waiting for the Central Bank of Nigeria to make an official statement on old naira notes

Nigeria currency recorded a good performance on Monday, 6 March 2023 against the United States currency as it appreciated across all foreign exchange market.

At the official market, data obtained by from FMDQ securities showed the local currency gained 42 Kobo or 0.09 per cent against the greenback to trade at N461.33/$1 versus the previous session’s exchange rate of N461.75/$1.

Naira performs well against US dollar on Monday Photo credit: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

The Naira regained strength despite coming under heavy FX demand pressure by participants I&E window.

It was observed that the value of forex transactions recorded in the I&E segment surged by 59.85 per cent or $40.44 million to $108.01 million from $67.57 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Unofficial market rates

In the parallel market, the Nigerian currency gained N4 against the US Dollar yesterday to quote at N748/$1, in contrast to last Friday’s rate of N752/$1.

Also, in the peer-to-peer segment, the domestic currency was strengthened against its American pair by N9 to settle at N755/$1 compared with the preceding session’s value of N764/$1.

But in the interbank segment, data from the CBN showed that the Naira closed flat against the Pound Sterling and the Euro on Monday at N553.24/£1 and N489.27/€1, respectively.

Banks begin payment of old naira notes to customers

In another report, the continued silence of the federal government and the Central Bank Nigeria regarding the Supreme Court judgment on old naira notes is causing confusion.

Although reports have it that some banks have resumed paying customers in old naira notes, using them for transactions remains a challenge.

The CBN is yet to release any official statement regarding the next steps for banks to take in recirculating the old naira notes

Source: Legit.ng