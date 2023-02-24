The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has seized N32.4 million new naira notes in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted N32.4 million new naira notes in Lagos, allegedly intended for vote-buying.

The recovery was made by the EFCC's operatives, who were monitoring the financial activities of suspicious individuals and groups.

The EFCC suspects that the money was meant to be used to influence the electoral process in Lagos.

EFCC discovers new naira notes Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

In a statement on its social media platforms, EFCC said those involved in the incident were taken into custody for further questioning.

Part of the statement reads:

"The EFCC is investigating the matter to determine the source of the funds and any other individuals or groups involved in the alleged vote-buying scheme."

EFFC charges lecturer

The Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has urged all personnel deployed for election monitoring duties to remain vigilant and show courage in the face of unscrupulous individuals attempting to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

He said:

"Tactical teams of operatives are currently on the ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT, with telephone hotlines available for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission.

The EFCC has also encouraged members of the public to report anyone attempting to buy or sell votes by using the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

Nigerans reacts

Gabriel Oware wrote:

"The bank manager should be arrested and prosecuted accordingly while the bank should be sanction."

@Kunle also wrote:

"The money is coming out. These people for months hide the money now they will use the money to buy votes."

Source: Legit.ng