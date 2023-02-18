A Nigerian tech billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi has been sued both in the US and the UK over debts

An Indian sued the billionaire over unpaid wages of about six months while Mmobuosi was sued for trespass in the UK

The Nigerian billionaire is the owner of Tingo Mobile, an agric-tech company

The Nigerian billionaire who wants to buy English Club Sheffield United has been sued in the United Kingdom and the US for not paying his debts

Dozy Mmobuosi became the preferred buyer of the English Championship club, Sheffield United, struggling to pay its bills despite sitting in the promotion zone of the Championship spot for a return to the Premier League.

Cofounder of Tingo Mobile, Dozy Mmobuosi Credit: Tingo Mobile

Source: Getty Images

Former employee sues Mmobuosi

According to reports, in a $300,000 Connecticut lawsuit, one of his senior executives sued the billionaire for not paying about half a year’s salary.

An Indian national, Sughdeep Bhogal, a former employee of Tingo Mobile owned by Mmobuosi, launched a case against the billionaire last year in the United Kingdom.

Court documents obtained in Connecticut stated that Bhogal helped the firm to raise $400 million.

The lawsuit states:

"For more than six months but was paid almost no wages during that time, and was deprived of all other bonuses and equity promised to him at the start of his employment, representing hundreds of thousands of dollars of wage theft,” Jennie Woltz, his lawyer in the US suit said in a statement.

Mmobuosi accused of trespass

In February last year, a UK court ordered Tingo International Holdings Inc. to pay a British property firm about 87,000 pounds in rent to settle damages for trespass, and continued use and occupation Mmobuosi used as his private residence in the upmarket village of Radlet, northwest London.

In the US court case, the court used a Watford County Court order.

Source: Legit.ng