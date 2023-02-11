Elon Musk is just a few billion dollars away from regaining his position as the world’s richest person

He lost about $3 billion recently but remains unflinching as the shares of his electric car company, Tesla continues to appreciate

Tesla shares have soared more than 60 per cent in the last three weeks

After a week of massive gains, the world’s second richest person, Elon Musk, lost $3 billion, about N2.7 trillion, on Friday, February 10, 2023, as investors expressed negative sentiments towards the shares of Tesla, the electric carmaker.

Besides that, the Twitter CEO is on course to reclaim his title as the world’s richest man, a position he occupied for most of 2022 until he lost it to French billionaire and luxury merchant Bernard Arnault.

World's second-richest man, Elon Musk Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nust earns $11 billion in one week

In the past week, the SpaceX CEO earned over $11 billion to narrow the gap between him and Arnault, whose net worth stands at $189 billion, leaving a $6 billion gap between them.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk is just a few billion dollars away from reclaiming his title, which experts believe he might clinch in a few days if the electric carmaker continues its positive stride.

Must set to reclaim richest man title

Tesla shares have soared over 60 per cent in recent weeks, sending Musk’s net worth ballooning through the roof.

The billionaire who recently announced a 4000-character limit for Twitter Blue users is in the Guinness World Records as the first man to lose $200 billion in one year.

All that may change in a few weeks as Musk seems set to clinch the world’s richest man title once more.

Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk on Monday, February 6 2023 made a whopping $3.9 billion(N1.81trn) to push his total earnings in one week to N4.45 trillion ($9.8 billion).

Musk's earnings on Monday, February 6 is more than the entire N1.76 trillion budget of Lagos State for 2023.

According to Forbes, the Telsa CEO now has a total wealth of $188.1 billion compared to $178.3 billion net worth as of January 31, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng