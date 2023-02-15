A man in the US became overnight billion after winning a lottery game worth $2 billion(N921bn) but waited for three months to reveal his identity

His jackpot is considered the highest ever and has been recognized by the Guinness Book of record

However, he won't be getting the whole money as the game company gave him the option to wait or take the part sum

Edwin Castro a California resident has been unveiled as the winner of the largest world jackpot in a national lottery.

Castro was announced as the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.05 billion (N921.1 billion) prize in November 2022.

He won the jackpot after buying a $2(N921) Powerball ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California.

Castro who won $2 billion jackpot will not be getting all his money Credit: Guinessbook of records

In November 2022, Castro has announced the winner after overcoming the odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

However, it took him until February 2022 (three months later) to accept his winning reward in public.

Guinness Book also reported that the store owner Joe Chahayed also received a $1 million (£826,000) prize for selling the winning ticket.

Twist to Castro's happy moment

Despite winning over two billion dollars, Castro doesn’t quite qualify for billionaire status.

Reports have it that Castro will however not be getting the full $2 billion in winning.

This is because he chose to receive his winnings as a single reduced lump sum of $997.6 million (£872 million) instead of receiving it in installments over a 29-year period.

Additionally, his winnings were subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

Castro's statement announcing his winnings

After receiving his money Castro released a statement:

“As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well.”

