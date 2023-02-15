Nigerian industrialist and President of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote has retained his position as Africa’s richest

Dangote has maintained the position for the last 12 years, but he is fiercely followed by a South African, Johann Rupert

Other Nigerians on the list include BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu and Globacomms Mike Adenuga

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

For the 12th year, Aliko Dangote has remained the undisputed richest African.

But a recently released list by ForbesAfrica.com shows other new entrants like Johann Rupert and Family and Nicky Oppenheimer and Family coming next at $10.7 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively.

Johann Rupert, Aliko Dangote and Nicky Oppenheimeir Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote's position threatened by South African

Dangote’s wealth declined by $400 million to $13.5 billion, while Ruppert of South Africa sits pretty close at the second position with $10.7 billion, dropping from $11 billion in 2022, according to BusinessInsider.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The shares of his Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Cartier watches and Montblanc pens producer, rebounded but could not recoup the loss suffered last year.

Africa’s wealthiest people have lost a combined $3.1 billion in the last 12 months following a global market downturn in 2022.

The 19 billionaires in Africa are worth about 81.8 billion, a decline from $84.9 billion held by 18 African billionaires a year before.

Billionaires' wealth decline across Africa

Forbes reports a 3.6% decline in its report for 2023 after a 15% increase last year on the back of surging stock values from Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The billionaires’ wealth declined in tandem with global equities prices. The S&P All Africa index fell more than 20% in the first nine months before rebounding late last year, leaving the index down only 3% over the previous year.

Nigerian billionaires shine

The list also shows other Nigerian billionaires, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, and Mike Adenuga, owner of Globaccom occupying the fourth and sixth positions, respectively.

The three Nigerians have a combined wealth of $26.6 billion respectively.

The Forbes Africa report differs from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, a daily update of billionaires ranking which puts Dangote’s wealth at close to $20 billion.

Dangote car and truck manufacturing company to roll out 10,000 trucks annually

Legit.ng reported that Dolapo Alli, the regional sales director of Dangote Cement Lagos and Ogun, has disclosed that the company’s car business, Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited, can build 10,000 trucks yearly.

Alli made the statement at the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair in Abeokuta, Ogun state, adding that the vehicle manufacturing firm was participating in the fair for the first time.

According to reports, Alli said that Dangote Sinotruk West Africa manufactures a range of commercial vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, semi-trailers, and buses.

Source: Legit.ng