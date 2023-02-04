Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the ICPC, has revealed yet again that banks are complicit in the scarcity of new naira notes

The ICPC has released a video of one of its operations in which new naira notes were hidden in a safe lock

Nigerians have reacted to the video as the CBN collaborates with the ICPC and other financial and security agencies to address the new naira scarcity

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has discovered a bunch of new naira notes hidden in a bank safe lock.

In a video posted to the public via its verified Twitter on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the commission officials were seen ordering a bank official unpack a lock.

When the lock was open, the bank official shrugged indicating that there were no new naira notes.

New naira notes are largely unavailable. Photo credit: @CBN

However, the ICPC officials were not having it and insisted that the officials empty the safe lock.

Behind the old N1,000 naira notes, a bunch of redesigned notes was starched deeply inside the safe lock.

ICPC makes more promise

Meanwhile, the ICPC has promised to clamp down at elements frustrating efforts of making the redesigned Naira notes available to members of the public.

Already some commercial bank officials have been arrested for alleged sabotage and more arrest is expected in the coming days.

Nigerians reacts

@FoucaultzWizdom wrote:

"I commend the actions of ICPC and I appreciate their efforts. The only pain is realizing that Nigerian institutions can actually do their jobs if they wanted to"

@DonPatrawa writes:

"Just imagine how they hid the money holding them for politicians and terrorists. Such banks should be closed. Wickedness in banks"

@AbooBilaaal also reacted:

"Please ICPC come to Asaba you will see a lot more of these in the banks"

Man slumps and dies in the bank after standing for long hours

In another report, Legit.ng revealed a man has reportedly lost his life after standing in a queue for long hours at a bank in Delta state.

The middle-age-man who lives in was said to have visited the bank to get his ATM for him to make a withdrawal, the Nigerian police confirms.

In the last few weeks, Nigerians have endured long hours of waiting in banking halls and ATMs to make withdrawals.

