African billionaires are said to be excellent in several habits that set them apart from the rest

These habits are said to be partly responsible for their enormous wealth and the continued success of their business empires

From fitness and reading to networking, they imbibe practices that enable success in their businesses

Every successful person must have had an outstanding feature sets them apart from others.

The myth about billionaires doing nothing while others or their money is working for them has since been busted.

Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Tony Elumelu Credit:Anna Webber / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

High net worth people are workaholics. After coming up with the vision that sets them apart, they continue to work on the trajectory of success.

Billionaires in Africa have serious habits that have distinguished them in business circles.

From Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, to Tony Elumelu, the owner of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and other top billionaires in Africa, the common denominator is that they are on top of their games.

Discipline and great attention to mental health

Billionaires rarely have negative press, especially African billionaires. It is because they understand the harm negative press can do to their personality and businesses.

They are highly invested in self-discipline and choose habits that keep them in shape mentally and physically.

UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu is a gym enthusiast.

Networking

Every billionaire knows another billionaire somewhere. One of their habits is that they are not loners. They socialise. They mingle with their ilks.

African billionaires maintain closely knit circles made up of high-net-worth individuals. These people can add value to their lives and businesses.

Networking is key to success. Aliko Dangote is said to be a strong networker.

According to Elumelu, nurturing relationships in the same way you promote your career is essential.

They surround themselves with innovative and intelligent people

They employ people they can learn from. They are not scared of talents because they know excellent skills can take their businesses to heights.

They have highly trained, intelligent professionals from all works of life.

Strategy

They are strategic and intentional in every move. The billionaires know what they want before they set out. They are go-getters and do not let inanities clutter their schedules.

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, says people should critically analyse new projects before implementation.

Avid readers.

African billionaires are said to be bookworms. They take the saying that readers are leaders seriously literally.

Whether South Africa's Patrice Motsepe or Egypt's Nassef Sawiris, the constant quest to learn new things is the burning fire to their success.

