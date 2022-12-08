Lawmakers of the House of Representatives have summoned the governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, over the recent cash withdrawal policy announced by the apex bank.

PM News reports that Emefiele was summoned to appear before members of the House of Representatives by 11 am on Thursday, December 15.

The lawmakers unanimously agreed that Emefiele has to throw more light on the redesigned naira and the cash withdrawal policy announced by the CBN.

The CBN in a recent memo announced a new cash withdrawal limit for individuals of N20,000 per day and N100,000 per week from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The new memo by the apex bank also directed that the policy will take effect across the country from January 9.

This policy is a wide deviation from the current N100,000 per day withdrawal from the ATMs across the country.

CBN in its memo said:

“The maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week shall henceforth be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively. Withdrawals above these limits shall attract processing fees of 5% and 10%, respectively.

“Third-party cheques above N50,000 shall not be eligible for payment over the counter, while extant limits of N10,000,000 on clearing cheques still subsist."

