Afro Pop musician D'Banj has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC

The musician was arrested for allegedly diverting N-Power funds into private accounts using ghost beneficiaries

The Commission confirmed the arrest of D'Banj in a press statement on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Multiple reports have said Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanji, popularly called D'banj, has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Offence Commission (ICPC) for allegedly diverting N-Power funds.

The reports say the musician is currently detained at the Abuja office of ICPC.

Nigerian musician, D'Banj

Source: Depositphotos

D'Banji colluded with official to divert funds

It was reported on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, that the anti-graft agency arrested him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sources at the agency said he was arrested after ICPC operatives forced him to surrender following threats that he would be detained anywhere he was found in the world if he did not show up.

He was allegedly invited several times for questioning but failed to show up, claiming he was out of Nigeria for concerts.

It is alleged that the musician connived with some government officials to inject ghost beneficiaries into the payroll scheme.

The stipends were allegedly paid into the musician's account.

D'Banj was interrogated for hours after arriving at the office of ICPC, with his bail plea denied based on trust.

ICPC confirms arrest

Channels Television said the anti-corruption agency confirmed the musician's arrest for the diversion of N-Power funds.

The Commission said:

Several invitations to Mr Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

"Mr Oyebanjo turned himself in and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, December 6 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators in unravelling the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners.

"The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries' accounts are domiciled," an ICPC communique partly read.

Three men arrested for hacking POS portal to steal N16 million

Recall that Legit.ng reported that three suspects who hacked a Point of Sale (POS) portal and attempted to steal N16 million in Oyo State have been arrested.

The Oyo State Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the development via a press statement on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The suspects, Sanmi Ayodeji, Felix Oluwaseun and Adeleye, allegedly signed up on a POS platform, TmoniTmoni Technologies Company, with their Bank Verification Numbers and those of their friends and relatives without consulting them.

Source: Legit.ng