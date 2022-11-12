The Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank has donated a massive, ultra-modern building to the Catholic Church

Reports stated that Umeoji gave the building after a storm destroyed the previous temporary structure

She also reportedly said while handing over the building that it was for her mother’s healing

Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeorji, has donated a world-class church building for the use of the Immaculate heart Conception Parish in Dobi, Abuja.

The church building was dedicated and presented to the Abuja archdiocese recently.

Zenith Bank Deputy Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji

Church building supposedly donated for mother's healing

Umeoji said at the handing over ceremony that she is here to hand it over to the Church for the continued spreading of the word of God.

The church said:

“We pray that this will be able to do more and encourage others to do more for the diocese and for the men of God.”

The Catholic Herald stated that Umeoji decided to build and donate the new church building after a windstorm destroyed the temporary edifice used for worship at the Church on May 17, 2018.

Reports say the Church approached her to support the new building project for the parish.

After looking at the building plan, she stated that it was not befitting for God and that she was donating the building to heal her mother, Ngozi Umeoji.

Awarded National honour by Buhari

Umeoji was recently honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari with the OON award and was profusely celebrated by Zenith Bank.

She has spent over 20 years in the banking industry and executive management positions.

According to ThisDay, Zenith Bank Chairman Jim Ovia handed most of the responsibilities of running Zenith Bank to her.

