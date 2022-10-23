The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has pledged automatic employment to graduates of Kano University of Science and Technology

Dangote said he would employ first-class and second-class upper graduates of the university with immediate effect

The richest man in Africa also stated that he would employ 15 foreign lecturers for the institution and provide accommodation for them

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has pledged automatic employment to all first-class graduates of the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

The school was renamed after Africa's richest man.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Dangote also built two hostels for the university

Multiple reports stated that the universities Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shehu Musa, disclosed this on Wednesday in Kano during a briefing with journalists on the renaming of the university after its Chancellor, Aliko Dangote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Vice-Chancellor said Dangote had promised automatic employment to all the university's first-class and second-class upper-division graduates.

He added that the richest man in Africa had already requested the university management to furnish him with the list of all first-class graduates of the university for automatic employment.

He said Dangote, the university's chancellor, has also built two hostels with 500 rooms each for female university students.

Promises to employ and house foreign lecturers

The Vice-Chancellor said that in addition to his contributions to the university, the President of the Dangote Group had promised to recruit foreign professors and build accommodations for them.

Already, 15 professors have been interviewed and are awaiting the final approval of the university's chancellor.

Musa described the renaming of the university after Dangote as appropriate and the best thing to do.

He urged wealthy individuals in Nigeria to take a cue from Dangote and invest in human capital and education for the country's good.

He thanked Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano State governor, the state Executive Council and the government of Kano State for the development and their support for the university.

Africa’s top richest men in October 2022, Dangote leads

Recall that Legit.ng in the last 30 days, Elon Musk was said to have lost about $39 billion as the stock price of his Tesla car brand plummeted. He still maintains a comfortable lead as the richest man in the world. According to Bloomberg,

Africa’s wealthiest men remain unchanged while there has been a change in their fortunes in October 2022.

The latest list uncovers recent decline or increases in their returns and their year-to-day figures, showing how much they lost or earned since the beginning of the year.

Source: Legit.ng