In the last 30 days, Africa’s richest men have seen their wealth either decline or rise

In the latest Bloomberg billionaire index ranking, Africa’s five richest men have made significant progress

The ranking shows that Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote maintains a comfortable position while South Africans dominate the list

In the last 30 days, Elon Musk was said to have lost about $39 billion as the stock price of his Tesla car brand plummeted. He still maintains a comfortable lead as the richest man in the world.

According to Bloomberg, Africa’s wealthiest men remain unchanged while there has been a change in their fortunes in October 2022.

Aliko Dangote and other richest men in the world Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The latest list uncovers recent decline or increases in their returns and their year-to-day figures, showing how much they lost or earned since the beginning of the year.

Aliko Dangote: $18.5bn

Aliko Dangote still tops the chart as Africa’s richest man, with a current net worth of $18.5 billion. His year-to-date earnings stand at N572 million, and his current loss is $64.4 million.

Dangote has jumped to the 71st richest person in the world.

Johann Rupert and Family: $8.71bn

The Rupert family is ranked 206 in Bloomberg’s billionaire index. The South African family has a current net worth of $8.71 billion.

The family’s year-to-date is $3.24 billion, and their current profit margin is $278 million. The company are the owner of a diversified business portfolio.

Nicky Oppenheimer: $7.93bn

Oppenheimer is currently worth $7.93 billion. The South African mining mogul experienced a loss of $75 million. His Year-to-Date is at $25 million, with a global rank of 237th richest person.

In June, Oppenheimer was worth more than Rupert and Johann and occupied the number 2 spot in Africa.

Nathan Kirsh:$ 7.21bn

The South African-born businessman is currently worth $7.21 billion. He experienced a profit of $64.5 million. His Year-to-Date stands at $1.06 billion and is ranked the 273 richest men in the world.

He is worth the 8th richest man in Africa.

Nassef Sawiris: $6.44bn

The Egyptian billionaire has a net worth of $6.44 billion. His Year-to-Date is $56 million. He recently experienced a profit of $152 million. He is currently ranked 320 wealthiest man in the world.

Source: Legit.ng