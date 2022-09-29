Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria, a professional academic institution recognized under the Companies and Allied Matters Decree 1 of 1990, the Nigerian counterpart of IDPM, London, now known as the Institute of Management of Information System (IMIS).

It’s a professional body that stands for effective data processing and systems management

This OND, HND, and PGD degree awarding institution serves as the central body of authority for those engaged or about to engage in data processing and systems management.

Chigbo Jackson Iwuanorue, an entrepreneur, financial advisor, data analyst, PR and advert expert, tech enthusiast, green energy and clean waterways advocate, who has also brought his wealth of experience to bear as a professional and a consultant by providing data analytics, financial advisory and public relations services to building many technology solutions, brands and advisory services.

Chigbo-Jackson Iwuanorue

Source: Facebook

Many of his results and responsibilities and other factors engendered his recognition and appointment by Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria as Head, Research, Planning and Strategy. He was also awarded full membership of the institute which entitles him to use the designatory letters, MIDPM after his name and has also been accorded the title of Senior Data Analyst before his name, having met the requirements as prescribed in Section 3, 12 and 18 of IDPM Memorandum of Association.

The appointment letter dated 6th of February, 2021 signed by the registrar of the institute which states

“Your nomination has been considered and you are consequently appointed into the Executive Council of this body as Head, Research, Planning and Strategy."

"Among other duties, you are to carry out research on how to improve the activities of the institute and device current innovations as comparable worldwide including the standard of IDPM London. Liaise with all IDPM departments in planning strategies for the execution of the assigned duties. Perform any other duties as assigned to you by the registrar whom you are responsible to.

"While thanking you for your past contributions, we urge you further to continue to support the aims and objectives of this body in your capacity as an Executive member. Once more, accept our congratulations.”

Jackson speaks

Speaking on his appointment, Jackson expressed gratitude and described the institution as such with an impactful history that has raised professionals blazing the trail in diverse fields of endeavours and has its cardinal point and objective focused on making Nigerians have better knowledge of the need for data.

He said he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in ensuring that IDPM Nigeria becomes a model institution in Africa and beyond in data-processing management.

Profile

Chigbo Jackson Iwuanorue is a graduate of Geology from the Niger Delta University & holds a 2.1 honours’ from the school of post-graduate studies, Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Lagos & the Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria.

For this all-rounder and master of his craft in many fields of endeavor, his career has spanned from ground water exploration to oil and gas, banking & insurance to corporate communications. He is currently the founder of Entourage Invasion and plays key roles in the affairs of many other firms.

With a corporate background in marketing paired with his proven success in sales, he has over time transitioned into financial advisory, risk management, public relations, advertising, strategy, film content creations, brands and talent management to corporate communications.

Providing service-oriented consultancy to diverse brands (both individual & corporate) in the public and private sector has made him very knowledgeable about so many sectors and their unique offerings.

This same knowledge and passion is what he brings to promoting both individual and corporate brands through various mass medium and advertising channels.

His working experience spanned over a decade, from working with international firms to private owned businesses. Working as a Financial Advisor & Senior Sales Executive, with AXA Mansard Insurance, Investment, Health & Pensions Plc, he rose through the ranks by providing exceptional services to both internal and external clients of the organisation.

He served the organisation by creating & sustaining profitable relationship with clients of the company, offering of financial advisory services, introducing company’s products and services to client, training of new intakes and guiding them through the company’s cultures and values, participating in the company’s monthly, bi-annual and annual performance reviews session and making power point presentations, delivering of quality service to both internal and external customers of the company.

Jackson is also a talented content writer with many years of experience, developing creative concepts and ideas for diverse clients. Skilled at driving the full lifecycle of projects from concept development to quality deliverables on time and in alignment with strict specifications. Apt at project analysis, planning, and content development, blending superior writing and research skills to effectively target a wide range of audiences.

As a now full member of Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria, he is exposed to diverse subject matters and activities spanning through data gathering, processing, dissemination down to data mining, analysis, management, individual and corporate profiling, and core secretarial functions.

Also working under Guaranty Trust Bank, First City Monument Bank and Union Bank platforms as a Bancassurance associate furthermore exposed him to individual corporate and commercial financial transactions from diverse industry sectors like multinational corporations, insurance, real estate, stockbroking, oil and gas shipping and logistics, hospitality, and technology firms. This has further built his practical experience and exposure in data protection, Intellectual property rights, financial advisory, regulatory compliance and business content writing

Certification

Jackson holds a Proficiency Certificate in Management (Chartered) from the Nigeria Institute of Management –

During the course of his professional practice in the financial sector, he attended so many trainings, academies, workshops and symposiums in which certifications were also issued for them; from the G.T.A Academy; a Certificate of participation

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria: May 2013, Certificate of Agency for complying with the provisions of the insurance Act 2003 and completing the Annual Insurance Sales Agent training.

AXA Mansard Academy Leadership Training: July 2015, Certificate of Participation on Self Leadership, Effective Negotiation & High Impact Presentation Skills, Financial Statement Analysis, Managing Peak Performance in The 21st Century, by Work Force Institute, Steve Harris (Edgecution Consulting), Deliver Consulting, Nayzer Consulting & Sesan Awoniki of Universal Anchor Ltd

Winstitute Workforce Group: Effective Negotiation &Presentation Skills

Online Publishers Association of Nigeria 2018: OPAN Annual New Media Conference with theme “New Media as the Future of The 4TH Estate in Nigeria” sponsored by AITEO

Tucana NG 2019 Training and Launch session: Training in domain registration & web hosting in the 21st century digital world.

HR Expo Africa 2019: Engagement as Talent Acquisition Tool and Inclusion Diversity and Equity in building a culture of excellence

The Virtual Work Festival 2020: Mastering the Art of Influencing and Negotiation, Leading Virtual Teams, Design Thinking for Business Innovations, How Fintech can drive Financial Inclusion and Wellbeing in the Workplace.

HR Expo Africa 2021: Themed, Borderless Work and Work Festival 2022, which held in Kigali, Rwanda and Lagos Nigeria consecutively.

Jackson has also brought his wealth of experience to bear by providing data analytics, financial advisory and public relations services to building many technology platform solutions.

He has worked alongside group of young techie’s in bringing many tech start-ups companies to live, and this amongst many of his contributions has positioned those firms in the Nigerian tech market and there are proven records of them providing high-end technology services to many renowned local and international corporations vis-à-vis enhancing their productivity concerns, by helping them to bridge the gaps around their businesses processes through its cloud, technological solutions, business consulting, software development and implementation services .

In working knightly with many tech teams behind the scenes in developing these platforms, he initiated the need to factor in the human touch in the foundational architecture of each product because he understands clearly that culture supports recognition and the fast changing human’s behavior necessitated by advancements in digitization.

In his words:

"Building a unique construct in platform technology contains a deeper dimension of well-being, expressive and interactive responses, such as experiencing elation and fulfilment while using the application.

"I work to optimizing the effectiveness of all targeted local and global users for collaboration and capitalize on diversity adapted to optimize the way different cultures work and to ensure the best is developed to serve the human race.

I will continually work closely with young creative minds to explore ways to ensure that the impacts made stays positive and the experience breath-taking”.

Being also a two times project manager of the HR Expo Africa – Work Festival edition. Gave him a platform to host the likes of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, M.D FCMB Bank – Ladi Balogun, Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, and many political and business leaders from Nigeria.

As the project manager of the HRExpo Africa 2021 and 2022, Jackson Iwuanorue also worked alongside the team to assiduously to secure several partners and official sponsors for the annual work festival event, ranging from firms in the FMCG’s to Fintechs, Banks, HMO’s, Insurance companies, telecoms, HR firms, air transport service companies, and some departments and ministries departments and agencies of government.

Jackson is passionate about the advancement of skillsets in the workplace, creating awareness on the need for organizations to leverage big data and artificial intelligence, its limitations and opportunities, data gathering, processing, privacy, security and regulation. As individuals and organizations grapple with the future-proofing of digital disruption, Jackson believes that data security is everyone's responsibility, particularly preparing organizations for the shocking effects necessitated by technological transformation as regards the future of work.

Using a wide range of research methods and analysis, Jackson, alongside a team of upwardly mobile and experienced young human resources experts, spends quality time researching global trends and focusing on the most challenging issues requiring immediate solutions in the world of work.

This has resulted in recording resounding successes in staging the HR Expo Africa –Work Festival conference, which is regarded as one of the best in the industry across the African continent.

HREA Work Festival is the largest gathering of professionals from diverse industries across Africa, attracting a wide spectrum of from the private, public and third sectors from across the world to its vibrant and exciting hub of ideas yearly.

Jackson is also a board member of Entourage Invasion, Hankali Media, and Alando Farms and plays a key role in academia as an executive member of the Institute of Data Processing Management and in making the world a better clean and safer place through his service in the Environment Cleanups and Conservation Awareness Initiative (ECCAI).

