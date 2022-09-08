China has again ranked as the number one destination for Nigeria when it comes to buying foreign products

The big Asian country sold over N1.4 trillion of its products to the Nigerian market in just three months

While it is missing from the list of top 10 countries buying made in Nigerian products

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria recorded over 12.8 trillion trading activities in the second quarter of 2022(April to June).

NBS revealed this in its trade statistics report released on Thursday, 8 September, noting that Nigeria's imports were valued at N5.43 trillion and exports at N7.4 trillion.

This means that Nigeria sold more than it bought from foreign countries during the quarter under consideration.

Countries buying Nigerian products

A breakdown from the report showed Nigeria exported N5.90 trillion worth of crude oil while non-crude oil exports stood at N1.49 trillion, Vanguard reports.

According to NBS, the top five export destinations in the second quarter of 2022 were India with a share of 14.85%, followed by Spain with 13.98%, the Netherlands with 12.35%, the United States of America and Indonesia with 8.93% and 8.45%, respectively.

Top 10 countries buying Nigerian products and values

India- N1.09trn

Spain- N1.03trn

Netherlands- N914.1bn

United States-N661.1bn

Indonesia- N625.6bn

France- N287.7bn

Italy- N260bn

Sweden- N285.7bn

Canada- N260.8bn

Ivory Coast- N232.1bn

Top 10 countries selling to Nigeria

China- N1.41trn

Belgium- N465.18bn

India- N459.19bn

Netherlands- N430.8bn

United States- N362.9 bn

Norway- N138.2bn

Brazil- N129.04bn

South Korea- N126.19bn

Germany- N126.12bn

Latvia- N113.38bn

