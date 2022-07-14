The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is now the leading company in Nigeria

President Buhari on Tuesday will officially unveil NNPC as a public limited company for the first time in 44 years

The new status of NNPC will give the general public, especially Nigerians, to become part of the oil company with investments

President Muhammdu Buhari will Tuesday 19 July 2022 officially changed the status of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to become a fully Limited Liability Company.

NNPC, unlike its previous 44 years, operations would now be fully run in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) provisions of 20This meanss is that the general public can now buy and trade on the shares of NNPC, although not yet.

However, at the time of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, NNPC registered an initial share capital of N200 billion.

The head offices of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. stand in Abuja Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The N200 billion is the amount of money the Federal government have invested, CAC said is the biggest in Nigeria.

Biggest companies in Nigeria

As at the end of 30th June 2022, data from the Nigerian Exchange, where shares of companies are publicly traded, shows Airtel Africa is the biggest company in Nigeria by market capitalisation.

The top companies are presented below and the value of their shares

Airtel Africa – N6.51 trillion Dangote Cement – N4.69 trillion MTN Nigeria – N4.68 trillion BUA Cement – N2.43 trillion Nestle Nigeria – N1.11 trillion 6: BUA Foods – N990 billion Seplat Energy – N764.9 billion Zenith Bank – N681.3 billion GT Holdings – N603.3 billion Nigerian Brew – N474.9 billion

Point to Note

Mele Kyari, the NNPC group managing director who will take over as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) stated that the NNPCs Initial Public Offering (IPO) to investors will take place in three years.

This implies that, despite the fact that the corporation has become a public liability company, Nigerians would still have to wait to become shareholders.

NNPC announces no money, despite N1.89trn revenue

In another report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced it has no money to share to federal states and local governments

Providing a breakdown of its finance NNPC revealed it made N1.89 trillion in five months but most of the money has been spent

World Bank has expressed concern that Nigeria could be heading for a massive fiscal crisis due to continue subsidy payments

