United Bank of Africa and Access Bank have announced changes in their operating hours

The two banks announce different reasons for the decision which include insecurity and cost of operation

Nigeria companies have been faced with various challenges which include insecurity and the rising cost of diesel

United Bank of Africa(UBA) and Access Bank have announced adjustments in hours of operation at some of their branches.

In a separate email to their customers, the two banks cited different reasons behind the move, including insecurity and costly operating costs.

The decision is likely to expand the number of Nigerians in the labor force while also encouraging a thriving Point of Sales activity.

Banks cut operating hours Credit: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

Access bank

The bank in a notification entitled ‘Adjusted Closing Time for Select Branches’to its esteemed customers contains the list of the branches and the states where they operate.

Access bank urged its customers to consider processing most of their transactions via its digital channels, Leadership reports.

Access Bank stated:

“You can simply process most of your transactions via our digital channels, as a few of our Access Bank branches nationwide will be closed at 3 pm from the 29th of August, 2022.”

"Other branches will be open as usual from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and we promise to keep customers informed as it made the changes."

UBA

For UBA the bank stated in a notification on Thursday, 1 September to customers said it is adjusting working hours in some of its branches to ensure the well-being of employees and customers alike, InsideBusiness reports.

The statement titled ‘Notice of Bank Closure’ reads:

“Please be informed that some of our branches will now close earlier for the safety of our customers and employees. Our digital channels will remain available to you 24/7."

