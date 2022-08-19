The soaring cost of food in the country has made life difficult for Nigerian households.

Even worse, additional funds are needed to buy Kerosene or refill cooking gas after purchasing pricey food.

While some Nigerians may be relieved since they live in states with cheaper price, others live in states with higher rates for cooking gas and kerosene

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in the month of July the average price for household kerosene and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas increased again

According to NBS, for a litre of kerosene Nigerians paid an average of N789.75,, an increase of 3.68% from N761.69 recorded in June 2022.

When the price of July 2022 is compared to N397.34 it was in July 2021, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 98.76% in one year.

Average Price of 5KG cooking gas by zone Credit: NBS

Price of Kerosene gallon

NBS also noted that the average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene paid by consumers in July 2022 was N2,886.41, showing an increase of 7.98% from N2,673.04 in June 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 121.60% from N1,302.56 in July 2021

Price of Cooking Gas

While the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 4.25% on a month-on-month basis from N4,218.38 recorded in June 2022 to N4,397.68 in July 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 105.35% from N2,141.59 in July 2021.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 3.56% on a month-on-month basis from N9,485.91 in June 2022 to N9,824.07 in July 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 122.15% from N4,422.32 in July 2021.

Cheapest and highest states to buy Kerosene, Cooking gas

For a litre of kerosene the cheapest state is:

Bayelsa- N643.06

Benue- N654.76

Rivers- N655.24

Nassarawa- N665.28

Delta- N685.26

For a litre of kerosene the most expensive state is:

Enugu- N1,003.68

Ekiti- N989.58

Osun- N949.12

Ebonyi-N946.94

Ogun-N942.59

Cooking Gas

For 5kg gas the cheapest state is:

Kano-N3,981.25

Yobe -N4,000.00

Bauchi -N4,071.03

Sokoto -N4,083.33

Akwa Ibom -N4,090.91

For 5kg gas the expensive state is:

Niger-N4,620.00

Kwara -N4,625.00

Gombe- N4,625.00

Plateau- N4,650.00

Adamawa- N4,966.67

Man invents stove that uses only water to cook

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old Nigerian man, Hadi Usman has invented a water-cooking stove that doesn't require gas or kerosene to make fire.

The special stove combines water and air pressure to produce fire, an amazing concept he demonstrated in a video.

The electronics technician is seeking the support of relevant institutions to ensure the innovation is mass produced.

