Nigerian consumer companies are making sales, but the cash is not flowing in as expected as Nigerians are buying more credit

This is leaving the companies struggling to sustain cashflow to seek alternative means of continuing operation

Some of the companies struggling with weak cash flow are players in the beverages and food industry

Nigerian companies in the beverage, food and other consumer business listed on the Nigerian exchange have reported huge sales of N504.7 billion in the first six months of 2022.

This represents a 300.3% increase in sales when compared to N126.08 billion reported in the same period of 2021.

The irony is that they are selling, but the cash is not coming in, which leaves them with high receivables from customers.

Female customer with face mask shopping at a grocery store. Credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

The companies are Dangote Sugar Plc, Nascon Plc, Unilever Plc, Nestle Plc and Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The likes of Guinness, BUA foods and Nigerian Breweries also reported huge sales.

However, Data obtained from most of these companies' financials show a negative cash flow except for Dangote Sugar Plc.

What is Cash flow

Cash flow is the amount of cash that comes in and goes out of a company. A huge negative net cash flow shows more sales and less money.

The ratio is a good indicator of earnings quality because it only includes transactions involving the actual money transfer.

This is because cash is the lifeblood of any business. It offers strength, vitality, flexibility to make investment decisions, and the fuel to run its growth engine.

But Nigerians' continuous dwindling economic power driven by high inflation and unemployment makes spending pretty difficult.

This has forced many companies to relax their credit policy for more sales by partnering with banks; others in offering a buy now pay later facility.

Breakdown of customer debt to companies

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a listed food and beverage maker, reported that negative receivable from customers currently stands at N2.84 billion.

BUA- N16.87bn

Nestle- N29.9 billion

Nigerian Breweries N7.40bn

Guinness- N405.35m

Expert speaks

The Director Research of Research and Strategy at Chapel Hill Denham, Tajudeen Ibrahim, said that the role of poverty and worsened inflation has dealt a great blow to the consumer sector.

He said:

“Poverty plays a crucial role in the development we are seeing in the consumer sector."

FG releases names of 19,847 companies that can apply for its contract in 2022

In another report, the Federal Government produced a list of 19,847 Nigerian firms eligible to bid on ministry contracts.

The list was produced based on companies' compliance with employee pensions and insurance.

The companies listed are from the media to health and agriculture and banks, among several others.

Source: Legit.ng